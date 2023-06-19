A cute video of a school kid dancing to an instrumental beat has gained over 440k views

The video was made by the boy's mother, who posted the clip on her TikTok account

The little man's before-school performance absolutely enthralled Mzansi netizens

A TikTok video of a son dancing for his mother before school went viral as people were entertained by the cute moment. Image: Tebogo Diphoko

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a mom-and-son duo has received a lot of attention. The little boy's dance moves amused his mother so much that she couldn't help filming him before school.

She shared the clip of her child, dressed in school uniform, dancing to a heavy bass, thumping beat that seemed to be playing from a car radio.

TikTok mommy shares video of her son dancing while wearing school uniform

The mother of the boy, who goes by the handle @tebogo_tunta, could even be heard hyping up her boy while he made funny facial expressions as he danced in a residential driveway.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained by TikTok video of dancing "antidepressant" schoolboy

The video is now the most viewed on Tebogo's account, with 443.6k views three days after uploading and over 1.9k comments which all love the dancing schoolboy.

The mom overlayed this text concerning antidepressants over the video:

"POV: My son is legit my antidepressant"

These were the hilarious comments from netizens.

@Your thoughts//lyrics couldn't get enough of the facial expressions:

"The facial expressions kill me, love him!"

@Lwazi was feeling mommy's hype:

"The hype from the mom is everything!"

@neoselloo loved his vibe:

"He's a whole vibe!"

@Ashley Ryder wanted dance lessons from the kid:

"I need lessons from this boy!"

@lwazoluhle ❤ thought the kid was adorable:

"He's so cute!"

@Terenzo said:

"The last part had me dying!"

@TaysMon was addicted:

"I can't stop watching this!"

