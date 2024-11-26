The flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo never fails to surprise fans with his extravagant outfits

A video of the former Idols SA showing off his dramatic look at Pearl Thusi's roast went viral

Many netizens on social media weren't impressed by Mhlongo's look at Pearl's roast

Somizi Mhlongo's dramatic look stunned fans. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Many netizens expected more from the flamboyant media personality and socialite Somizi Mhlongo when it came to fashion.

Recently, many people weren't impressed with Mhlongo's dramatic look at Pearl Thusi's roast, which took place on Thursday, 21 November 2024, at the Lyric Theatre in Goldreef City.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the star showcasing his outfit on his Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Somizi Mhlongo at The Roast of Pearl Thusi."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens have mixed reactions

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to SomGaga's outfit at Pearl Thusi's roast. Here's what they had to say:

@Emmy_Jiyane wrote:

"Everything looks so cheap. It's giving Marabastad."

@TumeloTiger1 responded:

"O rata bo extra. He's so annoying!! This is not his platform please."

@Ndaba_2025 replied:

"This Man needs to grow up; he is 50 years old and stuck, I don’t know where because even young men don’t do this madness."

@StraightupGal said:

"Ntate Moloto missed another one that needs to be taken without permission."

@Burnerburnerac5 mentioned:

"How does size always manage to look cheap successfully? Was this a curse placed on him for being a convicted sexual offender to never slay anything."

@_palesaphango tweeted:

"Such a dramatic reveal for a basic dress."

@DarlaForst shared:

"No one wastes fabric like him, i'm afraid."

@RRFG4L commented:

"He always manages to wear the most hideous clothes ever snuck on earth."

Somizi Mhlongo dragged into Chris Brown saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo being thrown under the bus over the Chris Brown concert saga.

This was after the show was bashed by an anti-GBV organisation over the singer's history of domestic violence, and Mzansi wanted them to keep the same energy with local stars as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News