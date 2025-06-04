NaakMusiQ is expected to participate in another celebrity boxing tournament

This would be the DJ/ singer's second match since coming out victorious against Cassper Nyovest, he now promises an even better performance

His daring opponent is also ready to face off, and spoke to Briefly News about his plans for boxing in South Africa

NaakMusiQ is getting ready for his second celeb boxing match, and this time, he says it will be spectacular.

NaakMusiQ commits to second boxing match

Years after NaakMusiQ went against and beat Cassper Nyovest in a celebrity boxing match, the DJ/ singer said he's ready to hit the ring once more.

TimesLIVE reports that the former Generations actor, famous for his role as heartthrob MJ, was invited by TLB Boxing Promotions to participate in a match in honour of the late boxing legend, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba.

TLB was also behind the NaakMusiQ vs Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly vs Cassper Nyovest matches, and this time, Naak is set to square off with Phumlani Njilo, who previously challenged him to a match. Njilo has this to say:

"NaakMusiQ is the only credible celebrity exhibition fighter that makes sense for me to fight right now. I’m looking forward to this."

Previously, NaakMusiQ had admitted to being ill-prepared for his match with Mufasa. Now with a better understanding of the sport, he says he's ready to take Njilo on come 26 July 2025 at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park:

"I have more time to train, and I will give you guys the best fight. Not taking anything away from my opponent, but I’ll be ready to throw those punches."

Phumlani Njilo speaks on celeb boxing matches

As confident as NaakMusiQ is, his opponent is no stranger to the ring either.

Businessman and boxer, Phumlani Njilo, is not only known for his larger-than-life personality but also for his match with Big Zulu that put him on everybody's radar.

Having also gone against Skeem Saam actor Pholoso Mohlala, Njilo told Briefly News that he wanted to help make boxing great again in the country:

"The main cause for me is to bring back the spark in boxing. We want to make sure that we put boxing in its rightful place within the country. Listen, I beat Big Zulu, then next thing, I get a call from the president's son, and he wants to work with me. It means we're doing something right.

"Once we do this, the right people can get introduced to boxing, and these young boys will be able to get sponsorships as well."

