Cassper Nyovest and Naakmusiq's boxing match became a hot topic again recently following the cheating scandal

This comes after Thobeka Majozi revealed on social media that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her with Pulane Mojaki while their son was sick

People compared them, saying they are both allegedly deadbeat fathers as Naak Musiq's baby mama also made that allegation

Cassper Nyovest and Naakmusiq's boxing match came to light following the cheating allegations. Images: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Social media users compared Cassper Nyovest and Naakmusiq following their highly publicised 2022 boxing match. Following Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal, people likened them to deadbeat fathers.

Why SA compares Naakmusiq and Cassper

A social media user dragged Naakmusiq and Cassper Nyovest following Thobeka Majozi's startling revelation on social media. She claimed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her with his now-wife Pulane Mojaki while their son, Khotso, was sick and battling cancer.

"The woman knew me, my son's condition and made no mistake with flaunting their relationship. After finding out, he ended it with her and tried to make amends with me. I couldn’t trust someone who could hurt me at my lowest or allow another woman to disrespect his woman."

SA jokes about Cassper and Naakmusiq

A social media user, @karabeast24, compared the artists, saying they are both allegedly deadbeat fathers, as Naak Musiq's baby mama also alleged that he is an absent father.

"Cassper vs Naakmusiq was the battle of deadbeat fathers 😭😭."

This is how Mzansi reacted:

@AbednigoMonyai

"Cut from same cloth.😫"

@tsheghovah10

"And they are both bastards too. The Battle of the Deadbeats also qualifies as a battle of the bastards 😂"

@Loco_FiestaZA

"Maybe he was not there emotionally for him. But i don't believe he was not there for his son. The only problem is that hr cheated. Other than that. I don't believe Cassper Nyovest wasn't there for the son."

