Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his rematch with Naak Musiq after a curious fan asked him when it will take place

After losing the #CelebCity boxing match, Mufasa took to the timeline and shared that he is down to redeem himself and asked the singer for a rematch

Responding to the fan, the Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he doesn't see the rematch happening but is willing to fight anyone who wants to box him

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to give his fans an update on his boxing rematch with Naak Musiq. The two fought fought in April this year and Mufasa lost the fight.

Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his rematch with Naak Musiq. Image: @casspernyovest, @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

After losing the much-publicised bout, Cass shared that he wants and rematch with the singer. At the time. Naak seemed cool with the idea of a rematch.

Taking to Twitter to respond to a fight who asked the rapper when the fight will take place, the Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he doesn't see it happening anymore. He wrote:

"I want that fight but it doesn't sound like it gonna happen. There are a few people who jumped out earlier so ill take them maybe. I'll fight anyone who wants to fight me who has a following to be honest. I just wanna put on a show. That's all."

Peeps took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his response. Many gave Cassper Nyovest advice on what to do before his next fight.

@NombusoJennifer said:

"So new belt and all? Why not create some kind of elimination challenge, winner gets to fight Naak for that championship belt."

@Lengau3 wrote:

"Please work on your cardio, we were verbally harassed as your fans after the L."

@nhlaka_duma commented:

"Before you take another fight I think it’ll be better if you ignore your ego and keep your promises first and go to Podcast and Chill like you said."

@SiyaBenhane added:

"You should fight @PrinceKaybee_SA, we wanna see something..."

