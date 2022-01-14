Take a Glimpse at ‘The Wife’ Star Abdul Khoza’s Star-Studded Family Tree

Abdul Khoza is working hard and winning over the hearts of many women in Mzansi as the straight-forward Zulu brother Nqoba on The Wife

The talented actor made his major tv break-through on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya as Qaphela and has since cemented himself a fierce talent

Abdul is not the only well-known individual in the Khoza family with their fame stemming all the back from their father, Stan Khoza

Abul Khoza comes from a family of men who love being in the spotlight. The family gene of fame started with his father Stan before trickling down into him and his brother SK Khoza. Although he gained the majority of his fame as the trigger happy Qaphela on Isisbaya, Khoza is currently killing it as Nqoba on The Wife.

Briefly News has taken a look at the Khoza bloodline and the interesting family ties that make up the famous family.

Many fans may be surprised to know that Abdul Khoza got his start on television long before the days of Isibaya. According to TVSA, the super talented actor got his start in the acting biz back in 2011 when he won the second season of the SABC 1 acting competition Class Act.

After winning the show, Abdul left his job as a fireman and has since appeared in a few major drama series such as Durban Gen, Intersexions, Kings of Joburg and more famously Isibaya and The Wife.

The fame bug in the Khoza family did not begin with Abdul. The celeb's father is well-known for his position as the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Unions national president. The father of two famous action stars is reported by Answers Africa to be a karate sensei.

A family member who was bitten by the thespian bug is Abdul's big brother SK Khoza who is famously known for his role as Shaka on the Ferguson Films production The Queen. Sthembiso, better known as SK is only older than Abdul by a year but the younger Khoza still looks up to him in many ways.

Both Khoza brothers hold black belts in karate and are well known for their stellar portrayal of trigger happy chaps on their respective telenovelas.

SK Khoza's days of playing a similar role to his baby brother were cut short when TimesLIVE reported that the actor was let go from his role as Shaka after claims of domestic abuse became known to the public.

The Khoza women seem to prefer to take a back seat from the public eye. The mother of the famous men is said to be a woman named Lindiwe Khoza. The leading lady of the Khoza crew is said to be her boys biggest cheerleader.

Natasha Thahane has a surprising rumoured link to the Khoza's. The actress often publically refers to SK as her big brother, which lead fans on a quest to find the family ties. Unfortunately, Natasha's nickname has proven to have nothing but mentorship behind it.

Abdul and SK have a sister who has chosen to follow in their mother's footsteps by keeping a low profile. The Khoza sister has been identified by Answers Africa as Sanelisiwe Zuleika and those looking for more information on her will just have to settle for the fact that she has two very intimidating brothers.

One lady in the public eye who holds the Khoza surname is Abdul's wife Baatile Themane. The two tied the knot in 2019 in a beautiful traditional ceremony that had former Class Act stars Sdumo Mtshali and Palance Dladla in attendance.

Shortly after they said 'I do' Abdul and Baatile welcomed their beautiful baby girl Okuhlekwethu in 2020, adding another beautiful lady to the Khoza clan.

‘The Wife’ trends as peeps praise Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka’s acting

Briefly News reported that The Wife is trending again on social media this Friday, 7 January. The viewers of the Showmax telenovela are praising Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka for slaying their roles in the soapie.

Abdul plays the role of Nqoba while Zikhona Sodlaka portrays the character of Mandisa. The two stars' names have been trending on Twitter since Showmax dropped three more episodes of the show on Thursday, 6 January.

Peeps are convinced that the two thespians deserve awards for the way they brought their characters to life in the show.

