Vogue is suing American rappers Drake and 21 Savage for faking their covers to promote their new album Her Loss

Vogue demands $4 million in damages, claiming that the fake covers they paraded on social media deceived over 135 million people

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the ordeal, with some criticising Drake and 21 Savage and others claiming Vogue has no grounds to fight in court

Drake and 21 Savage are in hot water with Vogue after using the famed magazine's covers to promote their new album Her Loss.

Drake and 21 Savage are being sued R70M by Vogue for fake covers. Image: Prince Williams and Cole Burston

Source: Getty Images

According to XXL, Vogue has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit. The international magazine claimed that the celebrities deceived and misled people with the fake covers.

XXL further reported that court documents stated that Drizzy and 21 deceived 135 million people with the fake covers.

Vogue is now suing Drake and 21 Savage for $4 million (Over R70M).

Peeps have taken to social media to react to the shocking news. Many internet users claimed that Drake and 21 Savage's fake cover completely misled them. Other netizens supported Vogue while criticising the famous celebrities.

In the comments section, some fans defended their faves, citing reasons why they shouldn't pay the million dollars they are being sued for.

Here are some reactions below:

@thEchrisgodsey said:

"oh so that wasn’t real? could’ve fooled me. That’s why they are getting sued. Serves them right."

@ashurah shared:

" I thought it was a real cover."

@xaryius wrote:

"This is no mistake, either a power move promote the album or publicity stunt to show he can do a fake cover and get off with it."

@14kjayoh posted:

"It’s parody. Can’t sue for that."

@zFrenchi commented:

"Parody is free game, vogue has no stance."

@iam_laure replied:

"Imagine getting sued over a Pinterest edit."

@inziani_libwege also said:

"Definitely a fake promo. There is no way they were that sloppy."

@notrealpain also shared:

"Lock them up"

@KingAlpha_VK also wrote:

"Been in the business too long to make that mistake.‍♂️"

@Nash8M added:

"So that’s what y’all are doing these daysYou are trying to get some money out of these rich men . It’s for entertainment purposes. Please stop. It’s becoming to irritating."

