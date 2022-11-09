Takeoff, part of the Migos rap group with Quavo and Offset, passed away and left many in their fanbase touched over the news about his funeral

The rapper's supporters recently reacted to information that Takeoff will be laid to rest in a ceremony that is open for all to attend

Some Migos fans were grateful that they had an opportunity to pay their final respects to Takeoff, but most expressed their reservations

Takeoff's supporters were surprised after an announcement about how the rapper's funeral will work. The Migos member was tragically involved in a shootout where he lost his life, much to the dismay of his fans.

The American rapper will be laid to rest soon, and netizens were split that they were allowed to attend. Takeoff's death left many Migos fans reeling.

Takeoff's funeral to be a public event

Migos rapper Takeoff is due to be laid to rest soon. Some fans were happy after reports that the rapper's funeral would be open to everyone.

As more fans reacted to the post about Takeoff's funeral, the majority were uncomfortable. Many fans thought the rapper's funeral should be kept private for family and friends. Some countered that making the funeral open was a moving gesture to fans.

@Snap_backs_ commented:

"All of Atlanta is about to be there."

@charthetrapstar commented:

"I feel like this should be a private thing for family/friends. People are weird for real."

@earthtojalyn commented

"I genuinely don’t believe he would want anyone there but his family and friends lol just put it on TV chile."

@grzzlybear commented:

"The world we live in where funerals have tickets now. Smh. Rest easy black man."

@1loveleangel commented:

"If you go see that man, you are sick."

@KD60M

"'Open to the public.'.'tickets', this bothers me."

@forcardib commented:

"I’m not in the mood to write a thesis expressing how much anger that was built up while rereading that"

@LihWhoaDie1500 commented:

"If there are tickets, why are they free?

@vanaa98 commented:

"Tickets to a funeral are a type of crazy."

@nerolism47 commented:

"Tickets to a funeral? Is the corpse performing?"

@RonDonTv was in the minority and wrote:

"That’s real, make sme wanna come to ATL"

@realhotgirrl added:

"Still doesn’t feel right, but I hope they let ye help with the planning he did such a beautiful job producing DMX’s funeral service."

@LadyBravestrong commented:

"I still can't believe they killed this boy over nothing minding his business, that's so crazy."

