Durban-based Kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango has reportedly done a traditional ceremony in an effort to appease his ancestors

Reports suggest that the singer felt as though his ancestors had turned their back on him

L'vovo suffered a minor stroke in December 2022, which saw him getting hospitalised

L'vovo suffered a minor stroke in December 2022 and was also involved in a horrific car accident. Image: @lvovosa

Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango has reportedly performed a traditional ceremony to appease his ancestors.

According to ZiMoja, the Zulu ceremony was performed to make peace with his ancestors.

The news publication reported that the ceremony took place in Durban at his birthplace in New Castle.

He apparently felt as though his ancestors have not been by his side of late. However, it was also a way to thank them for giving him a second chance at life following two unfortunate incidents.

In 2022, L'vovo suffered a minor stroke and was hospitalized on 23 December. It was during his performance in Ndwendwe.

The ceremony was a way to thank them for seeing him through the stroke.

L'vovo involved in a horrific car accident in Newcastle

The Kwaito singer was also involved in a head-on collision with a truck in Newcastle.

Although he said he was not seriously injured, L'vovo had documented his journey of trying to walk again.

He also landed in the intensive care unit (ICU) but got discharged shortly after his hospitalisation.

All these occurrences in one year made the singer want to perform a ritual for his ancestors.

L'vovo pulls out from Cotton Fest due to a doctor's instructions

Briefly News previously reported that L'vovo pulled out from Cotton Fest due to doctors. Cotton Fest attendees did not want the singer to attend anyway, so they voiced out their disapproval on social media by making hilarious TikTok videos, and his name started trending on Twitter.

In his social media post, L'vovo said:

"The past few months have been one of the toughest periods in my life ... I've literally had to watch my life flash before me. Through it all, I've received unwavering support from my fans, family and friends. I've been in constant engagement with my doctor these past few days about my condition.”

Source: Briefly News