A jeep driver was getting ready for a lit weekend when he danced freely while stuck in traffic

The man, who was sitting down, was feeling the song he was playing and expressed himself physically

Netizens believe that the man was in the mood for the weekend already

A man was a whole weekend mood when he danced in his car in traffic. Image: @mymoneyfunny

A man was already in weekend mode when he danced in his car while waiting for the traffic light to go green.

The young man danced fabulously, and a driver in another vehicle recorded his sassy moves.

Man's dance moves in traffic goes viral on TikTok

His fantastic moves and carefree attitude on @mymoneyfunny's video earned the video 9.4 million views and 1.4 million likes on TikTok. His mood was a whole vibe, and it made many people smile and wish they were in the zone.

The man, driving a jeep, flayed his hands freely and bumped up and down on his seat.

Dancing is one of the ways that can improve a person's mental health. Research has shown that the happier people are, the more they dance.

Watch the video here:

Driver's vibe energizes TikTokkers

Netizens were vibing with his fresh mood, and they became creative in describing where his head was at.

Mareko said this is what he would have done if he was a lawyer.

"Me as your lawyer, pulling up to the courthouse."

Bunne Hickson thought his vibing was energetic.

"Glad he got in his seat belt. He was gonna vibe right out."

Queenpin P thinks he's securing the bag.

"I only dance in my car like that when I've made some money."

Spencer believes he was already in weekend mode.

"It's his Friday, and he finna turn up for the weekend."

Someone who knows him commented that he's always been a free spirit.

"He has always not cared what anyone thinks."

Dancing traffic cop impresses South Africans

In a similar article, Briefly News reprinted that a traffic cop was getting down while directing traffic.

The man seemed to be having a ball doing his job, as the video shows him twisting and turning rhythmically.

The country was vibing with him and were pleased to see him so happy doing his job.

