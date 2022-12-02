Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa amid the Phala Phala saga

The minister believes that Ramaphosa will answer for the allegations levelled against him and uphold the country’s laws

President Ramaphosa is facing an impeachment inquiry after the panel found he has a prima facie case to answer

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele is confident that Cyril Ramaphosa will uphold the country’s laws.

The remarks come after Parliament’s Section 89 panel probing the Phala Phala allegations found that the president may have violated the constitution and the country’s laws. Gungubele made the comments at a post-cabinet briefing.

The minister said he had never noted any untoward behaviour from Ramaphosa. He said the president would explain his plan of action in due course.

The president is facing an impeachment inquiry after the panel found he has a prima facie case to answer, according to EWN.

Gungubele said a prima facie case is not a conclusion of guilt. Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation regarding the report on Thursday, 1 December, but opted against it.

It is still being determined why Ramaphosa changed his mind. However, sources told the Mail & Guardian that ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and national executive committee members told the president they would fight for him.

Citizens react to Mondli Gungubele’s comments:

Gail Byrne said:

“Cyril must go, ANC have you heard about integrity, morals, values, NO.”

Katleho James posted:

“Stomach politics, you can’t tell me there is nothing wrong he can’t see throughout this whole scenario.”

Florence Taljaard wrote:

“If Cyril goes, many will have to follow him.”

Warren Knipe commented:

“ANC doesn’t even respect laws or citizens.”

Andrew Mosehla added:

“He respects the country’s law if being accused not run all over seeking defences not to be surprised if such a matter ends with the accused not being found guilty.”

