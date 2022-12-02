President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies are attempting to protect the nation’s leader and prevent his resignation

Members of the party and his allies, including ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe convinced him not to resign

The move has left citizens unimpressed, with some saying Ramaphosa’s removal from office is inevitable

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies are attempting to protect the nation’s leader by any means necessary, much to the dismay of some citizens.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's allies are planning on protecting him at the ANC NEC meeting. Image: Thierry Monasse

Source: Getty Images

On Friday, 2 December, members of the African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) are expected to meet to determine a way forward following the Section 89 panel’s findings. The independent committee found that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and the country’s laws.

The president was expected to announce his resignation. However, members of the party and his allies, including ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe convinced him that he might be able to gain supporters, according to News24.

The move has left citizens unimpressed, with some saying Ramaphosa’s removal from office is inevitable. Here’s what Mzansi has to say:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@NoNhlaNhlaNdh16 said:

“Ramaphosa is taking ANC NEC for a ride. He must not think he will do that with us.”

@sdu_mpembe commented:

“If they (ANC NEC) don’t remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from his position, then they will be insulting South Africans and the constitution.”

@ComradeStina posted:

“Ramaphosa must not be allowed into the ANC NEC meeting that discusses the Phala Phala report. He’s implicated.”

@Sizarhwayiza wrote:

“ANC NEC likes to pretend as if they are in control. They control nothing. Watch those who are singing praises for Ramaphosa cross the floor if and when he finally gives up.”

Cyril Ramaphosa’s chance of survival

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said there was a 10% chance of Ramaphosa leaving office. He said Ramaphosa was more popular than the ruling party.

The minister added that he is praying that the president remains in his position.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele confident that Cyril Ramaphosa will respect the law

Briefly News also reported that Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele is confident that Cyril Ramaphosa will uphold the country’s laws.

The remarks come after Parliament’s Section 89 panel probing the Phala Phala allegations found that the president may have violated the constitution and the country’s laws. Gungubele made the comments at a post-cabinet briefing.

The minister said he had never noted any untoward behaviour from Ramaphosa. He said the president would explain his plan of action in due course.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News