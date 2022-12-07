Hank's Olde Irish pub is still topping trending lists following the viral video in which the establishment was accused of racism

Amid the escalating levels of backlash, the government has called for the Cape Town-based pub to be investigated

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said acts of racism set South Africa back on the gains achieved since apartheid ended

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Tgovernmentpub has been the subject of controversy since a video surfaced online accusing Hank's Olde Irish pub of racism. The Government has stepped in and called for law enforcement agencies and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate the establishment for alleged racism.

The government wants the SAHRC to investigate Hank's Olde Irish pub for allegations of racism. Image: Hank's Olde Irish/Facebook

This comes After a black person, Thabiso Danca, was denied entry to the pub on Thurday, 1 December, because a white person did not accompany him. According to the bouncer, the owner didn't want black people to enter the establishment alone because "black people steal and make trouble inside", IOL reported.

Danca returned to the pub the following day with a friend, Christopher Logan, who confronted the pub's owner for the alleged racism. The exchange was recorded, and that viral video of the confrontations came to life.

According to TimesLIVE, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said these acts against black citizens are derailing SA gains since the end of apartheid and are dehumanising, discriminatory and humiliating.

Williams added that racism can only be eradicated on a human-to-human level and commended Logan on defending Danca. Williams also called on South Africans to follow Logans lead when confronted with racism.

Hank's has refuted the claims made by Logan and Ganca as baseless following blow back from the viral video.

EFF demands Hank’s Irish pub shutdown following alleged racist incident, SA eggs them on: “We appreciate you”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the closed-off entrance to Hank's Olde Irish pub in Cape Town has been littered with angry Economic Freedom Fighters members demanding that the watering hole shut its doors for good.

A crowd of about 20 EFF members in the Western Cape want the pub to have its trading licence revoked following an alleged racist incident that blew the lid off the internet this week.

Mzansi applauded the political party for switching action after catching wind of the incident.

@TMazonke commented:

"Leadership, we appreciate you."

