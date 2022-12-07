ActionSA has proven all is fair in politics after poaching 33 leaders from opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans didn't take too kindly to the news and bashed party leader Herman Mashaba for celebrating rejects

Mashaba claimed the new addition would be integral to building party structures before the 2024 election

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba welcomed 33 new leaders, poached from the opposition, into the party's KwaZulu-Natal fold in a celebratory tweet. But the news of ActionSA's new leaders didn't get the warm reception from South Africans that Mashaba might have wanted.

While Mashaba praised the new acquisitions in the tweet and lauded the former councillors and leaders as instrumental in building the ActionSA structure ahead of the 2024 election, Citizens shut him down, celebrating Democratic Alliance rejects.

The minority party welcomed the 33 leaders with a wide array of political experience on Tuesday, 6 November. The leaders hail from varying spheres of politics, from local government to national parliament.

ActionSA's new leaders crossed the political aisle from major opposition parties like the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The leaders were also poached from lesser know parties like African Transformation Movement (ATM), Abanthu Batho Congress (ABC) and Abahlali baseMkhanyakude Movement, TimesLIVE reported.

ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango released a statement that recruiting new leaders represented a groundbreaking development for KwaZulu-Natal. Mncwango claimed that though the new leaders come from opposing political parties, they share the same values as ActionSA.

The ActionSA provincial leader added that the party seeks to grow its ranks in KZN as the African National Congress continues to lose electoral dominance.

South Africans react to ActionSA punching leaders from other opposition parties

@therawongst commented:

"He is just welcoming a list of unemployed people looking for work. No genuine volunteers."

@Dumehlezii warned:

"This recruitment drive won't end nicely, mark my word."

@growthpundit claimed:

"You can't trust Herman Mashaba."

@ALETTAHA added:

"They can only steal staff. Too useless to attract people."

South Africans call out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for saying 2024 general elections should be moved up

In other news, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba joined the call to move up the 2024 National Elections in the wake of the damning findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, South Africans feel he is being opportunistic.

Mashaba's call comes after the Democratic Alliance announced it would approach parliament to kick off the process of dissolving the current government.

In a statement issued on Friday, 2 December, Mashaba expressed his disappointment in Ramaphosa for not addressing the country and speaking on the allegations against him.

