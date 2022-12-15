The National Commissioner of Correctional Services is appealing in ConCourt that former president Jacob Zuma should be sent back to jail

Makgothi Thobakgale said the Supreme Court of Appeal was wrong in ruling that Zuma's medical parole was unlawful

South Africans weighed in on social media and some said Zuma should not be given preferential treatment over other criminals

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The validity of Jacob Zuma's medical parole is still being questioned: Image

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The National Commissioner of Correctional Services is challenging the Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) ruling that Jacob Zuma's parole was unlawful at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Makgothi Thobakgale filed papers of appeal at the ConCourt that claims that the SCA and the Pretoria High Court were wrong in their findings that Zuma should be sent back to prison to complete his sentence

Thobakgale said parole was enough punishment and that the decision to imprison Zuma again was without compassion, reported TimesLIVE.

The Medical Parole Advisory Board (MPAB) advised against granting Zuma parole two months after he served his sentence, but former prisons' commissioner Arthur Frasier authorised his parole.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Afriforum joined by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Helen Suzman Foundation obtained a court order that Fraser illegally granted Zuma medical parole.

When Zuma and Frasier appealed the Pretoria High Court's decision, the SCA dismissed their application with costs.

South Africans weighed in on Thobakgale approaching the ConcCourt.

Cobus Willemse suggested:

"Then the commissioner must serve the rest of his sentence in solidarity."

Frans Wilbrink wrote:

"A police commissioner should not get involved with the decisions of the courts. His job is to get the criminals before the courts!"

Theodore Jacobs asked:

"What about other prisoners who are sick in prison and even dying in there? Everybody is equal before the law, remember?"

Ndivhuwo Masikhwa posted:

"Sending him back to prison won't make any difference. If there's a need for further punishment, let that be house arrest. The judiciary must just accept that the old man has outplayed them period."

Lodrick Mankge said:

"Please send him back to prison."

Jacob Zuma’s medical parole confirmed to be unlawful, appeal dismissed by SCA

Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was confirmed to be unlawful by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday, 21 November.

Zuma and former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s leave for appeal, was dismissed with costs. The costs will be shared between AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News