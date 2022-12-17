President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC national conference with a political report on Friday

This was after some members from KwaZulu-Natal interrupted his speech by chanting and singing pro-Zuma songs

Ramaphosa admitted that the ANC is divided and blamed power hungry NEC members for sowing the discord

Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledges the division in the ANC. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that there are deep divisions in the African National Congress (ANC) that the party's national leaders have created.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Friday.

Ramaphosa said even though the party remains united in political ideologies, the hunger for government positions and its resources has caused a division, reported TimesLIVE.

He emphasised that the division stemmed from the National Executive Committee (NEC) and spread to the party's branches.

“Some of the divisions that existed before the 54th national conference continue within the organisation, including within the national executive committee.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC needs to carry out its objective of renewing the party with its tripartite alliance partners, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

“The renewal of the ANC will be incomplete without the renewal of our entire movement, including how we deal with the issue of the reconfiguration of the alliance, the core of the movement."

South African comments are below:

Menzi Chamane said:

"Divisions are there due to multiple external forces that want to capture and have influence over the ANC. It's not a good versus evil."

Azania Marope stated:

"No, the dollars you accepted from the Americans is the reason why there are divisions. You chose your handlers over the party line."

Melanie O'Brien mentioned:

"He is right, it is plain to see. There is no loyalty to the party, it's simply greed."

Dabu Maleka posted:

"As a leader, stop blaming and fix. You are not responsible to complain, but to solve."

Elisha Karambakuwa

"In their fight for positions, they are willing to sabotage the country and economy."

