President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked ANC cadres to give him a second chance so he can continue with his mission of "renewal"

Speaking at the ANC gala dinner ahead of the 55th elective conference stated that he should be given another opportunity to lead the ANC on the right path

The gala dinner was attended by a few diplomats, officials and heavyweight businesspeople

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the organisation has been able to turn a new leaf under his leadership.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants another chance to lead the ANC on the path of renewal. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the gala dinner ahead of the 55th elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, Ramaphosa stated that "this year's conference was a watershed in many respects".

He added that the conference would test whether ANC cadres will stay the course of renewal and transformation of the economy and society, reports TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa also campaigned for his bid to return as the ANC president and said he should be granted the chance to lead the party on the correct path. He added that he would like to continue what he started with his renewal campaign.

"As the renewal of the ANC continues to gather momentum, we have the utmost confidence we will restore the glory of our movement and regain the trust of the people," said Ramaphosa.

According to News24, the ANC gala dinner was attended by Russian diplomats, Chinese embassy officials and businesspeople. Tickets for the dinner ranged from R10 000 to R1.2 million for a seat next to Ramaphosa.

The ANC elective conference kicks off on Friday, 16 December. Ramaphosa will go head-to-head with former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the presidency position.

There is a slight chance that more ANC politicians will join the presidential race as nominations from the floor will be allowed, according to EWN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will rise above its issues, citizens call for action

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the country will rise above adversity despite the numerous challenges citizens face daily.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa addressed several key issues that are affecting the country, including loadshedding. He said the government has taken steps to improve generating capacity to end the continuous blackouts that have been affecting South Africans for more than a decade.

He said the procurement of renewable energy has been accelerated while making energy generation more accessible to the private sector. Ramaphosa added that they are working closely with Eskom to improve the performance of the power stations.

