Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule was accused of delaying his corruption case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accused Magashule and his co-accused of using “delay tactics” in the Free State asbestos matter

Magashule previously claimed that his case was delayed to ensure he does not contest the ruling party’s top six positions

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule came under fire for his “delay tactics” amid his multimillion-rand corruption trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accused Magashule and his co-accused former Human Settlements DG Thabani Zulu and businessman Edwin Sodi of purposely stalling the Free State asbestos matter.

The accused filed papers in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). This was in a bid to challenge a High Court judgment that dismissed their earlier application to have charges tossed aside.

According to SABC News, the three are part of a group facing over 70 corruption and money laundering charges. The pre-trial hearing is expected to be heard next January.

The Hawks arrested Magashule and his co-accused for their alleged involvement in a dodgy tender to remove asbestos roofing from low-cost houses in the Free State.

The former ANC SG previously claimed that the case against him was delayed to ensure he does not contest the party’s top six positions. According to the Mail & Guardian, Prosecutor Johan de Nysschen said the state could not be blamed for the delay.

Mzansi reacts to the court drama:

@wetsim1 said:

“Wow really? I thought he said he wants this done.”

@GoitseKgatlhane commented:

“They learnt that from Zuma.”

@shiz_miz posted

“Only in SA where perps are able to dictate court dates.”

@Cranky_Gran wrote:

“Zuma showed him how to do it!”

@_Ophilayo added:

“Blaming him when his case is forever postponed in court. Wow.”

Ace Magashule says R255 million asbestos case is politically motivated, leaving Mzansi fed up

Briefly News also reported that former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has blamed his political rivalry for his legal woes.

The politician blamed Free State ANC convenor Mxolisi Dukwana for using the criminal charges against him to neutralise him politically. Dukwana claimed that Magashule received donations from slain businessman Phikolomzi Mpambani to be granted an asbestos roof removal contract.

The dodgy contracts were worth R255 million. Magashule has since filed papers with the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the high court judgement.

