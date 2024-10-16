“I’d Do It All Over Again”: Cape Town Lady Moves Out of Luxurious Place to a Wendy House
- A Cape Town woman shared he humble beginning, moving from a luxurious place to a wendy house
- The lady documented herself unpacking and unboxing stuff for her new place, saying she has no regrets
- The online community reacted to the hun's move, with many applauding her for choosing what would bring her peace
A Cape Town woman shared her humbling journey of moving from a luxurious place to a wendy house.
In the TikTok video uploaded by Nomusa Mbele (@nomusa_m_thebeautyplug), the woman is seen unpacking and boxing stuff for her new place. She organised it very well.
The lady captured her neatly organized bedroom and her stunning kitchen with all the necessities. She continued to say that she did not regret her decision, in fact, she highly recommended the move.
"Life lately….I’d do it all over again."
Woman moves from luxurious place to a wendy house
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens celebrate with the woman
The video raked over 30k views, with many online users congratulating her while others wanted her to give them a tour.
@Kheswa_ntondokaNcutu shared:
"May I please have a tour of the wendy house. Recently broke it off with my husband now going through the official process and currently went back home, but I know I can't be living with my brother's permanently, been thinking of getting a Wendy House but unsure zinjani inside (I know ziyo hluka)."
@user3100786505408VALDALICIOUS said:
"I BELIEVE ANY HOUSE NO MATTER IF ITS A BRICK HOUSE,SINKHOUSE,WENDY HOUSE CAN BECOME THE BEST HOME🙌🥀 WHAT U MAKE OF IT👌BE BLESSED ❤️."
@Nthabie 🌹 could relate:
"I did the same two months ago the peace that comes with it ❤️starting from nothing."
Woman shows off rental shack
In another story, Briefly News reported about an unemployed woman who showed off her humble living space.
One young woman showed off her rental shack in a Facebook group chat. The stunner, who does not have much, was proud of her humble home. In Paballo Mathole's rental shack, one can see a beautifully made bed and a brown cupboard with various things on top. There was also a suitcase, backpack, a little stove, and a few other things.
