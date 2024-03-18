Tyla has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming debut album, and she has some big features in it

In the debut album, the Grammy-award winning artist features Mzansi's very own Kelvin Momo

The 22-year-old has mentioned on numerous occasions that Kelvin Momo is her favourite artist in South Africa

South African rising star Tyla has unveiled the tracklist for her highly anticipated debut album.

Tyla worked with private school Amapiano originator Kelvin Momo on her debut album. Image: @tyla, @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Tyla features Kelvin Momo on debut album

Truth Or Dare hitmaker Tyla, has shared the tracklist for her debut album, and she has some notable features in it. This will be the Grammy-award winning artist's debut album following Water's success.

In it, she features Mzansi's very own Amapiano heavyweight, Kelvin Momo. Sharing the album preview, Tyla exclaimed:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"This Friday, it’s a party!"

Tyla has mentioned on some occasions who her favourite acts are. She once mentioned that Kelvin Momo is her favourite artist in Mzansi.

Tygers can't keep calm

After sharing her tracklist, her fans expressed excitement over finally getting a full project from Tyla.

tylasgirl:

"Tems and Becky G ??!?? oh we won."

nillyfoshilly:

"The collabs are so brilliant and strategic! She is crossing over into so many demos and markets with these features! (k pop, Latin, hip hop, & also solidifying African roots) She really is aiming to be a global star. I’m here for it. I see the big picture Tyla girl."

tedicalaura:

"She said Kelvin Momo is her favourite South African musician, she got him in the album, she said she love Tems, she got her in the album. Becky G and Travis Scott also blessed the album. Tyla is gone. Amapiano is taking over."

wrldofjosiah:

"A Lisa feature would go crazy."

seangarrette:

"Sister, put Disco BACK on the tracklist omg. don’t make me cry."

Tyla rubs shoulders with Lebron James at Lakers game

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African musician Tyla recently attended an NBA basketball game in America.

During the recent Lakers' game, all eyes were on Tyla as she stole the spotlight for her looks and her interaction with LeBron James. She has been making massive waves since her hit song went viral, earning her the attention of many admirers who couldn't stop singing her praises.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News