South African singer Tyla showed people even more details about her upcoming release titled Art

The musician shot to global fame after her hit song Water went viral, and she still keeps proving she has more in store

Many Tyla supporters were excited to see more of her plans since the musician suffered an injury

Tyla updated fans on the music she has in the works. The young singer became a viral sensation and has maintained people's interest.

Tyla showed some details about her music video for 'Art', and people were keen for the full drop. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

The Water hitmaker had to cancel her world tour but has continued to show that she has more to offer her supporters. Tyler recently showed footage of what she will look like in an upcoming music video.

Tyla debut new aesthetic for Art

Tyla recently posted on Twitter to show people some visuals of her upcoming video. After debuting the hairstyle she had in a video for the song, Art from her debut album, the musician left people fascinated.

Watch the video posted by Tyla below:

Tyla fans excited for Art music video

Many people commented that they could not wait to see what Tyla had in store. Netizens were raving about how she got you looked even before the music video dropped.

@edenkrb said:

"The way I feel about an album that hasn’t even dropped yet is so insane."

@ANSFWD commented:

"This woman is so incredibly breathtaking. It just blows my mind."

@charlie_onye wrote:

"Her face card could feed an entire country for seven months."

@Artistedoll gushed:

"Oh, the face card is insane."

@Sereng_K was excited:

"In her own lane! My superstar. My obsession, can't wait to listen to this body of work!"

@narcosnextdoor speculated:

"She looks like she bout to dance in the mirror and sing in the shower."

@dxnilxve added:

"I can’t wait for this album, it’s taking way too long."

Tyla's followers celebrate Grammy Award nominee's birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla is celebrating another trip around the sun. The Water hitmaker's fans did not miss the opportunity to celebrate her special day with her.

Social media is awash with touching tributes for Tyla on her birthday. The internationally acclaimed South African singer turned 22.

The BRIT Award nominee has been teasing her fans and followers about her special day. Heading to her X page (formerly known as Twitter), Tyla hinted that her birthday was around the corner and could not wait to turn 22.

