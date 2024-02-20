Tyla impresses netizens with 'Truth Or Dare' music video: "We’ve been listening and loving it"
- Grammy award-winning star Tyla dropped her Truth Or Dare official music video on YouTube
- The star shared a snippet of the music video on her Twitter and Instagram page
- Many netizens were impressed and loved the music video, with others sharing that her music slaps
The 21-year-old pop-amapiano musician never fails to keep her fans entertained with her music. Tyla shared a snippet of her latest official music video.
Tyla drops 'Truth Or Dare' official music video
Musician Tyla has done it again. The young Grammy award-winning star not so long ago teased her fans and followers with a preview for the Truth or Dare visuals. Recently the star shared on social media that the official music video of her latest sing has dropped on YouTube.
Tyla shared a snippet of the music video on her Instagram Page and Twitter page. On Instagram, she captioned it:
"LINK IN BIO."
Watch the snippet below:
The Water hitmaker captioned the video on Twitter:
"While y’all here Truth or dare, out now!!!"
Watch the video below:
Fans impressed with the music video
Many netizens flooded her comment section with heartfelt responses about her music video, and most of them were impressed. Read the reactions below:
shelly.hockett shared:
"It’s giving storyyyyylineeee !!!! the girlies aren’t doing that anymore."
@Danthecrypto2 complimented:
"Amazing song.. All the best Tyla."
@ThatguyTamru said:
"We’ve been listening & loving it."
@Its_superdave wrote:
"Such a dope visual."
lloyiso_rsa praised:
"Star of the show!"
abel_visions wrote:
"You the next Ariana Grande."
thejeremylamar commented:
"Tyla, you are stunning and I love this song!!! Congrats on all your success!!!"
tinamasawi mentioned:
"Our African Pop Star."
jadenj.reizenburg responded:
"Sooooo amazing, TYLA REPRESENTING AS ALWAYS."
Tyla celebrates being youngest African star to win Grammy
In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla cemented her name in the history books after she won a Grammy Award on Sunday, 4 February 2024.
The Water hitmaker beat famous African singers to win the inaugural Best African Music Performance. This win made Tyla the youngest African ever to receive a Grammy Award at the age of 22.
