Tyla impresses netizens with 'Truth Or Dare' music video: "We’ve been listening and loving it"
by  Mbali Tebele
  • Grammy award-winning star Tyla dropped her Truth Or Dare official music video on YouTube
  • The star shared a snippet of the music video on her Twitter and Instagram page
  • Many netizens were impressed and loved the music video, with others sharing that her music slaps

Tyla impressed her fans with her 'Truth Or Dare' music video
The Grammy award-winning star Tyla dropped her 'Truth or Dare' music video. Image: @tyla
Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old pop-amapiano musician never fails to keep her fans entertained with her music. Tyla shared a snippet of her latest official music video.

Tyla drops 'Truth Or Dare' official music video

Musician Tyla has done it again. The young Grammy award-winning star not so long ago teased her fans and followers with a preview for the Truth or Dare visuals. Recently the star shared on social media that the official music video of her latest sing has dropped on YouTube.

Tyla shared a snippet of the music video on her Instagram Page and Twitter page. On Instagram, she captioned it:

"LINK IN BIO."

Watch the snippet below:

The Water hitmaker captioned the video on Twitter:

"While y’all here Truth or dare, out now!!!"

Watch the video below:

Fans impressed with the music video

Many netizens flooded her comment section with heartfelt responses about her music video, and most of them were impressed. Read the reactions below:

shelly.hockett shared:

"It’s giving storyyyyylineeee !!!! the girlies aren’t doing that anymore."

@Danthecrypto2 complimented:

"Amazing song.. All the best Tyla."

@ThatguyTamru said:

"We’ve been listening & loving it."

@Its_superdave wrote:

"Such a dope visual."

lloyiso_rsa praised:

"Star of the show!"

abel_visions wrote:

"You the next Ariana Grande."

thejeremylamar commented:

"Tyla, you are stunning and I love this song!!! Congrats on all your success!!!"

tinamasawi mentioned:

"Our African Pop Star."

jadenj.reizenburg responded:

"Sooooo amazing, TYLA REPRESENTING AS ALWAYS."

Tyla celebrates being youngest African star to win Grammy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla cemented her name in the history books after she won a Grammy Award on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

The Water hitmaker beat famous African singers to win the inaugural Best African Music Performance. This win made Tyla the youngest African ever to receive a Grammy Award at the age of 22.

