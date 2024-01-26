Musa Keys recently paid tribute to AKA after bagging his Grammy Award nod

The singer showed love to the Supa Mega, saying he would have been happy for his nomination

Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated Musa on his monumental nod

Musa Keys says AKA would have been proud of his Grammy Awards nomination. Images: musakeys, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Musa Keys has been the one to watch since his rise to fame, and, most recently, his Grammy Award nomination. The singer said the recognition was overwhelming, and that AKA would have been proud of him.

Musa Keys shows love to AKA

Coming from bagging a nomination for the upcoming Grammy Awards, Musa Keys is beaming with pride but still feels a sense of longing for how AKA would have reacted to his nomination.

Speaking to Sunday World, the Unbelievable hitmaker opened up about his relationship with the slain rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Musa says AKA appreciated his music, saying it had favour and sounded "delicious." He told the publication that Supa Mega would have been proud of his achievement:

"He would have said 'This is delicious.'"

"One thing that AKA said to me that I took to heart, he said ’You know why I love your music? It sounds delicious.'"

"He said he loved my music because it is a flavour of everything. There is emotion, hype, and hardness. I keep that close to my heart."

Mzansi celebrates Musa Keys

Musa Keys was showered with praise for his Grammy Award nomination:

South African singer, Sjava cheered:

"Go up!"

Mzansi media personality, Amanda du-Pont was proud of Musa:

"I’m very proud of you!"

Grammy-Award-winning DJ, Black Coffee said:

"Let’s go!"

Local actress, Pearl Thusi was hyped:

"YES! YES! YES!"

SA Grammy Award winner, Nomcebo Zikode congratulated Musa:

"Wow! Congrats, boy!"

Mzansi actress, Boity requested:

"Change your bio immediately!! GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST!"

South African model, Maps Maponyane cheered:

"Big, big story!!!"

Davido hyped his co-nominee:

"I TOLD YOU!!"

Musa Keys reveals Detty December lineup

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Musa Keys announcing the lineup for his Detty December concert before it got cancelled.

The singer released a statement revealing they had technical challenges that disallowed them from proceeding with the event.

Source: Briefly News