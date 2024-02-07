AKA's father got candid about the plans he had to make a song with his late son

Tony Forbes says he was sad that their dream never came to pass since his son tragically died

Uncle Tony told Briefly News that he's confident that with the advancement in technology, the song could happen

Tony Forbes says he and AKA hoped to one day work on a song together. Images: tonydforbes, akaworldwide

Tony Forbes opened up about his and AKA's plans to make a song together. The jovial Uncle Tony Forbes spoke with Briefly News about his excitement of having a song with his son, as well as his sorrow once tragedy struck on 10 February 2023.

Tony Forbes and AKA hoped to collaborate

Having worked with several superstars in the music space, it appears AKA wanted to collaborate with someone dear to him toward the end of his life.

Speaking to Briefly News, the late rapper's father, Tony Forbes, let us in on their prior plans to work on a record together:

"Kiernan spoke about doing a song together. We were looking for a song, and we always said that the song would find us, but it never came to pass.

"I am sad it never happened. I so much wanted to hear our vocals together on a song, more for fun, though. Hey, maybe with the help of technology, it may still happen. You never know."

Tony Forbes remembers AKA through music

Uncle Tony touched on celebrating his late son's life and legacy through his music. He recently dropped jaws when he sang AKA's songs, with some fans going as far as asking him to perform the songs on tour.

"Performing my son’s songs is just what I do for fun. It is also my way of remembering him and celebrating him.

"He worked very hard throughout his life, honing his craft and working with his God-given talent."

