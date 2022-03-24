Television personality, Shannon Clermont, has mesmerised social media users with an exhilarating fashion moment on Monday, March 21

She posed with her twin sister sporting matching ensembles with slits as they beamed for the camera

Some of her fans have expressed admiration for their fashion qualities and beauty in the comment section

Clermont twins, Shannon and Shannade, have shown off their unblemished beauty and fashion qualities in an exhilarating photo to mark their birthday.

The American models, fashion designers, and television personalities sported matching ensembles with slits to mark the occasion.

Shannon posted the fashion moment on Twitter that grabbed the attention of social media users. Their outfit is nothing short of breathtaking.

The pair turned a new age on March 21, and Shannon shared the candid snap on her Twitter feed, exciting the internet community.

Captioning the attention-grabbing photo, she wrote:

''Happy birthday to us.''

The snap has delighted netizens as scores of people took to the comment section to express admiration.

At the time of writing this post, Shannon's post had garnered 1,976 retweets, 386 quote tweets, 27,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the post below:

@HannahC95298086 observed:

''Love the matching outfits, girls! Happy Birthday!''

@bhaddie_tingzz commented:

''Updated happy birthday my queens.''

@chkyaboyhuggies said:

''Happy birthday sisters.''

@_QuashaH commented:

''Happy birthday babies.''

@princessh0ttie commented:

''happy birthday to the prettiest girls ever wow.''

Meet the twins who say they want to be together forever

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that beautiful female identical Ghanaian twins named Belinda and Linda recently granted an interview with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo on his YouTube channel called Vibes in5 with Arnold.

In the interview, the gorgeous sisters revealed that they have always done things together since they were born and they plan on keeping it that way when it comes to marrying the same person.

Belinda and Linda said they have lived together all their lives and practically have the same goals and aspirations in life.

Speaking to Arnold, they recounted that, they both aspire to become presenters in the near future, having read the same course in school.

