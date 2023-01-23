Thapelo Mokoena left Mzansi salivating after sharing four images of his Kings of Joburg Season 2 premiere look

The former Broken Vows actor and his wife, Lesego Tshepang Mokoena, walked the red carpet in lush and colourful ensembles

Mzansi ladies couldn't get enough of the look, with many praising the actor and his partner on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Actor Thapelo Mokoena's Kings of Joburg Season 2 premiere outfit impressed many Mzansi peeps. The actor shared four snaps and they have taken social media by storm.

Thapelo Mokoena and his wife, Lesego Tshepang Mokoena, are the talk of the town after walking the 'Kings of Joburg 2' red carpet premiere. Image: @mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

According to Bona Magazine, the star-studded event took place on January 21 and the red carpet was full of glitz and glam.

Living up to the lush outfits that walked the red carpet were Thapelo and his wife, Lesego Tshepang Mokoena, who walked hand-in-hand, dressed in outfits that were a mixture of casual and formal.

Excited about his look and character on the Netflix series, Thapelo shared four snaps that left Mzansi peeps in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Kings of Joburg 2 Premiere ❤️ See you on the 27th of Jan on @NetflixSA✊"

Mzansi ladies gush about Thapelo Mokoena and Lesego Tshepang Mokoena's Kings of Joburg Season 2 premiere outfit

Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, also shared the photos on Twitter and people flocked to the comments section.

Netizens couldn't stop praising how effortlessly Mokoenas pulled off the look. Some ladies also shared how seeing the premiere photos reminded them of their crush on the heartthrob.

@MaRadebe_21 said:

"He's so fine, omg."

@koreanluna shared:

"The way I was down for this guy in #BrokenVows."

@JohnsonAwalle posted:

"Grootman swag vice. These two just woke up and looked beautiful. They don't bother anyone. They just secure the bag."

@FMA_Bits replied:

"Always stylish. I love his wife's style."

@Jiji__Jina commented:

"They are beautiful maan."

@DonaldMakhasane reacted:

"Clean as always."

@DQFab_ZA wrote:

"Legend ain't aging."

@R_Blu added:

"Obsessed with his wife."

Connie Chiume looks like a dream at Kings of Joburg 2 premiere, SA crowns Gomora star best-dressed celeb

In similar news, Briefly News reported that the past weekend was full of festivities as celebs attended many events. One of the events that dominated was the premiere of Kings of Joburg 2.

South African stars including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Thembi Seete, Mpho Sibeko and Sipho Ndlovu all attended the glamourous event.

Although social media users agreed that all the stars at the Kings of Joburg 2 premier looked glamorous, veteran actress Connie Chiume has been crowned the best dressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News