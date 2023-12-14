Internationally acclaimed actress Thuso Mbedu announced that she will be joining the cast of an international crime drama series

The former Isthunzi star shared on Instagram that she will be making her debut on HBO's Mark Ruffalo-led crime drama series

Netizens applauded and congratulated The Woman King actress on her new acting gig

Thuso Mbedu will be joining the cast of an international crime drama series. Image: @thuso.mbedu

The Woman King actress and former Miss SA 2023 judge Thuso Mbedu has shared some good news on her social media page about getting a new acting gig in an international series.

Thuso Mbedu to star in HBO crime drama series

The former Isthunzi actress is climbing the acting ladder simultaneously as she has announced on her Instagram page that she will debut on HBO's Mark Ruffalo-led crime drama series soon, and she will join the cast with Emilia Jones.

The star shared a pic of her and Emilia and captioned it:

"Things to look forward to."

See the post below:

Fans and Celebville congratulate Thuso Mbedu

Shortly after she shared the post on social media her fans and celeb mates flooded her comment section with complimentary and congratulatory messages. See some of the responses below:

drmusamthombeni wrote:

"Halala!!!"

natasha_joubert said:

"You deserve it!!! Show them how it's done!"

andilencube responded:

"Forever proud."

realnomalanga praised:

"GO THUSOOOO, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!"

motheo.on commented:

"Time to subscribe to HBO my fellow South Africans."

jessicasmalls mentioned:

"Yes MA’AM!!! Congratulations."

zanelepotelwa responded:

"AND THAT’S ON THUSO MBEDU!!!! CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL. May You Continue to SOAR!!! May God continue to give it ALL to you."

