Rapper Nadia Nakai announced on Instagram that she is now the brand ambassador for Guess luxury bags in South Africa

The rapper shared stunning pictures, expressing her excitement and honour to join the Guess family

Celebrities such as DJ Zinhle, Kefilwe Mabote, Moozlie, and Thando Thabethe congratulated Nakai on this achievement via social media

Nadia Nakai is booked, busy and securing the bag. The rapper has been working hard in the past year, despite the death of her boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

Nadia Nakai revealed that she is the new brand ambassador of Guess. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai inks deal with Guess

Nadia Nakai recently had her fans and followers jumping with joy when she announced that she has joined the Guess family. The rapper has been working with several brands, and Mzansi is here for it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the More Drugs rapper shared some stunning pictures and revealed that she is now the brand ambassador for Guess. The caption of the post read:

"BACK IN MY BAG! I’m proud to announce that I am the new brand ambassador for @guess.sa luxury bags! I’m very excited and honoured to be joining the Guess family!! Guess what’s in the bag!? "

Celebs congratulate Nadia Nakai

Social media users are happy that Nadia Nakai is securing the bag. Fans and fellow celebrities including DJ Zinhle, Kefilwe Mabote, Moozlie and Thando Thabethe reacted to her post.

@thando_thabethe commented:

"Let’s gooooo"

@minniedlamini said:

"YES"

@moozlie added:

"Real life raps my baby!"

@dineomoeketsi noted:

"Congratulations Mama "

@kefilwe_mabote added:

"Always been in your bag "

@djzinhle wrote:

"Always been in your bag! Congratulations "

@dumantando added:

"You’re literally in your bag!!! Congratulations sis ❤️"

@luismunana said:

"Congratulations BRAGGA "

Nadia Nakai pens heartfelt Post for DJ Zinhle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle continued their beautiful friendship even after AKA's death. The pair have been captured hanging out together, sometimes with the Forbes family. Recently, Nadia celebrated DJ Zinhle on Instagram.

Media personalities DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai are proof that people can still be friends, even after dating the same man. The stars, who both dated AKA, have remained close even after the rapper's death in February 2023.

