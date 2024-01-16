South Africans showed love to RnB singer and former Idols SA contestant Shekhinah

A netizen shared a picture of the Suited hitmaker sharing how she has never posted pics of herself half-naked

Many social media users praised the star and applauded her for never trending for the wrong reasons

SA praised Shekhinah for not trending for all the wrong reasons. Image: @shekhinahd

RnB singer Shekhinah 'Thandi' Donnell became a household name ever-since she came into the limelight—the Please Mr. hitmaker recently trended on social media after a netizen shared a cute pic of her.

Fans show Shekhinah some love

The former Idols SA contestant not so long ago trended on social media after she hinted at trouble with her record label Sony Music Entertainment. The star has been the talk of town after a netizen shared a picture of her, sharing that she has never posted photos of herself half-naked.

The Twitter user @thuso_thelejane captioned the photo:

"I'm yet to see her posting naked pictures or twerking on the internet. She was raised well."

See the post below:

Fans praise and applaud Shekhinah

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. See some of the responses below:

@_NombuleloM tweeted:

"That day will never come."

@AsekaNdaba said:

"Sibaningi esiziphatha kahle and we not twerking online. But kwamele kuze kube yi celebrity or an influencer ukuze niqale ukuncoma nithi bakhuliswe kahle. Men on all social media platforms are exhausting."

@prow_II shared:

"She never trends for wrong reasons."

@laughter_mr responded:

"Never trending for the wrong reasons."

@ZamakonkeK mentioned:

"She's respecting herself."

@LeeMpaki comments:

"She respect herself."

@Nkosi_Shebi wrote:

"She's one of a kind."

@complexrori said:

"We were all raised well."

