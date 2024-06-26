World Cup winner Rassie Erasmus put smiles on the faces of Mzansi after he jokingly dismissed any allegations about Siya Kolisi's fitness

The coach said the Bok hero will reclaim the captaincy for the match against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024, at Loftus Versfeld

Fans took to social media to applaud Erasmus for addressing the claims of Racing 92 boss Jacky Lorenzetti, who called Kolisi overweight

Siya Kolisi will get a chance to prove Racing 92 boss Jacky Lorenzetti wrong when the Springboks line up against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024, at Loftus Versfeld.

Lorenzetti recently called the Springbok flanker fat and transparent after playing for Racing 92, but Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has given Kolisi his full support.

Rassie Erasmus dismisses claims about Siya Kolisi

Watch Erasmus speak about Kolisi in the video below:

According to a video posted by Mapantsula Rugby Show on Twitter, Erasmus said Kolisi will captain the side against Ireland, while Lukhanyo Am has returned to the squad.

With a smile on his face, Erasmus said:

"Siya is fit, and Siya has got no injury, and Siya is not fat, and Siya is not transparent."

Fans applaud Erasmus

Local rugby fans took to social media to applaud Erasmus for backing Kolisi, and they also supported Kolisi.

Suhail Abrahams backed Rassie:

“Lekker Jy, Mr Rassie!”

Francois Faf Leander is a fan of Rassie:

"Rassie knows best."

Gary Meyer expects a good performance from Siya:

"Siya is a good skipper who just seems to play with more passion when he pulls on the Bok jersey, and there's bound to be a lot of passion on the field, given our recent record against Ireland."

Brendan-Marc Fouche says Mzansi must listen to Rassie:

"DR RASSIE is the boss. His prescription is the best."

Thriston Claasen was pleased:

"I'm so happy Rassie did this."

