Siya Kolisi posted a pic of his family online and expressed delight in the days that he was able to spend with them

Peeps doted over the Kolisis and commented on how beautiful his family is while others who knew them personally attested to the kind-heartedness

Some peeps teased the Kolisis about their face paint and the rest of the peeps simply showed them some love

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Springbok's captain Siya Kolisi touched the hearts of many online with an appreciation post of his family. He posted a pic of himself with his wife Rachel, son Nicholas and daughter Keziah Kolisi on Instagram that got major attention from peeps.

The proud family man and South Africa's darling captioned the family picture:

"Best couples of days."

Siya Kolisi doted on his family in an appreciation post where he shared a pic of himself, his wife and kids. Image: siyakolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Peeps on Instagram expressed their delight in Siya Kolisi's post and commented on how lovely his family is. Some peeps even teased them on washing off their face paint after seeing the littlest Kolisi still sporting hers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

magdalena.kennedy.9843 said:

"Beautiful pic ,may God bless you to keep on to be a blessing."

sunnytembani said:

"Love these faces miss you guys!"

priscilla.jonas.92 said:

"Beautiful family indeed ."

worthdebs said:

"Beautiful family inside and out ."

clairecobble said:

"Ah, but you washed your face paint off?!."

xoxopottery_designs said:

"❤️⭐️beautiful family @siyakolisi @rachelkolisi"

dark_revolutionz said:

"You guys just set the example, love to see your smiling faces ♥️ helping my son and I get through this omicron @siyakolisi @rachelkolisi."

Kolisi fam spend weekend in KZN to support Siya at the Shark Tank: “Such a great family”

In a similar story of the Kolisis spending some relaxation time, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi shared a few adorable snaps of herself and her family supporting hubby Siya Kolisi recently. It seems the fam made their way to Durban to support Siya as he represented the Cell C Sharks.

Rachel's caption revealed that it was the first time they attended a match at the Shark Tank. She said it was great to be back in a stadium that had a crowd. The businesswoman and mother shared a few snaps of Siya and the kids getting some food ready.

Mrs K wrote:

"First time at the Shark Tank and we LOVED it! So great to be in a stadium with crowds again!! Also, a weekend photo dump before we get stuck into a new week! Thank you @sharksrugby for being so welcoming and making it so special!"

Source: Briefly News