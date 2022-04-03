Siya and Rachel Kolisi are one of South Africa's favourite couples and they continue to show that they are also great parents

They recently attended Parents Day and Siya being the child in the relationship couldn't resist getting his face painted

The adorable pic shows that despite their busy schedules the couple still have time for fun and are always there for their kids

Parents all over South Africa know how hard it is to find time to attend those special moments in their children's lives. The pressure of work and other commitments sometimes makes it impossible to always be there.

Siya showing his inner leopard with Rachel smiling from ear to ear reminds Mzansi why this couple is constantly setting goals.

Source: Instagram

Siya and Rachel Kolisi are incredibly busy but still always seem to find time for their children. They recently attended Parents Day at their children's school and Siya got really involved.

The Springbok captain shared a snap of himself with a leopard painted on his face along with Rachel at the event. Social media users loved the adorable pic.

This is what Mzansi had to say about the couple that are constantly setting parenting goals

thevanharry:

"Beautiful. Handsome couple. Beautiful family."

anso_de_wet:

"A Shark in Cheetah disguise?"

hughesmuller:

"Lovely parents ."

simonethiel14:

"Awww. That’s so sweet."

mickys_mamma_:

"Rachel is the best just love her."

hainskerry:

"You being the kid I'm presuming @siyakolisi cute facepaint. Hope you well."

