Mzansi will be introduced to the role of Keabetswe Moloi very soon on Generations: The Legacy. This comes after talented actress Kgomotso Christopher landed a role on the hit SABC 1 telenovela.

Kgomotso Christopher's character will be introduced on ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Image: @kgomotso_christopher

Source: Instagram

Kgomotso lifts lid on her role as Kea Moloi

Kgomotso Christopher shared details about her latest role as Keabetswe Moloi on Generations: The Legacy. Christopher is excited to play the twin sister of Aubrey Poo’s character Khumo Moroka.

Speaking to Sowetan, the seasoned actress Kgomotso said it took a collaborative effort between her team and the show’s producers to develop the masterpiece, Kea.

“Bringing Kea’s role to life was a collaborative effort between my team and the producers. I realise how blessed I am to have a say, as most of the time, a role is usually on paper, and that’s it. But in my case, there was so much synergy from everyone involved, which made the process quite easy.”

Kgomotso Christopher on playing with Aubrey Poo again

Taking to her X account, @kgchristopher said she was excited to grace the screen once again playing alongside Aubrey, as they go way back. She also mentioned how they acted along with each other on the now canned Isidingo: The Need.

"Can’t wait to play twin sister to my dear friend @ActorAubrey. We last worked together on #Isidingo…have been friends since our high school days and DALRO High school Acting Competition life. Grateful."

In a separate post, Kgomotso Christopher mentioned how she felt at home at SABC.

"I’m so thrilled to be joining the Generations: The Legacy family in 2024! It’s a full circle moment for me…my first breakthrough role on a mainstream, national channel was on SABC. The halls of SABC were my home for many years…so it’s quite heartwarming for me to return to where it all started. I’m looking forward to working with the talented cast, I’m reuniting with so many actors I’ve worked with and can’t wait to start a new journey with them and the whole cast."

