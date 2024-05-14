Kabza De Small recently graced the cover of GQ South Africa ahead of his anticipated symphonic orchestra

The Amapiano trailblazer spoke about the genre and what fans can expect in his upcoming event

Mzansi celebrated Kabza's strides and congratulated him on landing the GQ cover

Kabza De Small is the latest cover star for GQ South Africa. Ahead of his highly-anticipated and now-sold-out symphonic orchestra with Ofentse Pitse, Kabza gave the renowned publication insight about Amapiano and what to expect at his show.

Kabza De Small graces GQ cover

Our fave, Kabza De Small, has been landing big wins and being celebrated now more than ever throughout the country.

Coming from winning big at the recent Metro FM Music Awards, the Amapiano sensation bagged a cover story with GQ South Africa.

As he prepares for his highly-anticipated symphonic orchestra alongside Ofentse Pitse, Kabza spoke about the show as well as the genre that made him an internationally recognised star.

Taking to their Instagram page, GQ shared their second digital cover for May 2024, where Kabza proudly posed in a tuxedo.

For the cover story, Kabza said he was honoured to do the musical showcase:

"I felt honoured to be the producer of choice and be able to work with Ofentse, who is such a brilliant artist in her field. Saying yes felt so easy.

"This is something I’ve never done before, and being able to showcase my music and catalogue in this way is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Mzansi shows love to Kabza De Small

Fans sang Kabza's praises and congratulated him on the GQ cover:

VendaVendor responded:

"I like how he has cleaned up his image from those videos cussing at people and being drunk. Thanks to Black Coffee and crew for playing the grootman role."

bydega_ said:

"Congrats to Kabza for taking his brand and image seriously this year."

Melusi_Mokone cheered:

"Rise, Piano king, rise!"

Me1ikhaya4 threw shade at DJ Maphorisa:

"With or without Phori, the boy is eating!"

macd_ernest posted:

"This is really beautiful! Legendary #Msholozi."

