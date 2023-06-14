One lady blew people away with her looks when she made a video showing off her makeup look

The woman looked stunning as she showed off a unique hairstyle, the colour of her eyes and her makeup

Online users flooded the comments to compliment the young lady for looking stunning on the socials

A gorgeous TikTok creator went viral with her good looks. The lady chose an interesting hair colour for her faux locs, which only added to her ethereal look.

A TikTok video shows a creator who got millions of viewers as people were in love with her looks. Image: @michele.winchester

Source: TikTok

People thought she looked amazing, and many were blown away. The video of the stunning girl got nearly a million likes and thousands of comments from mesmerized peeps.

Woman's good looks gets millions of views on the TikTok app

A woman, @michele.winchester, made a TikTok video mocking how people with light-coloured eyes act, but her interesting eye colour got a lot of attention. Watch the video below to see the striking young woman on the app.

Online users cannot get over beautiful TikTtok creator

People love seeing beautiful women on social media. Many could not stop raving as they saw her striking looks and makeup. Netizens kept going on about how beautiful she looked in the video.

maddog473 wrote:

"I genuinely think my heart just skipped a beat."

runa exclaimed:

"What?! You look so good."

prochazkova.Pajuš added:

"Awesome girl."

Joy said:

"You’re gorgeous."

User38857392827 commented:

"You’re so ethereal, like it’s unreal."

Source: Briefly News