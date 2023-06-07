One woman showed many people how versatile Mr Price clothing can be if you choose the right pieces

The TikTokker chose Mr Price dresses to show off her impeccable taste when putting together an outfit

People on TikTok could not help but gas up the lady after seeing the looks she modelled in a viral video

Mr Price products continue to impress customers. A woman went out of her way to try on dresses from the brand.

A TikTok video of Mr Price's bodycon dresses paired with other items from the shop was a hit with netizens. Image: @sihle_stylist

Source: TikTok

Online peeps could not get enough of the amazing outfits. The clip got over 6 000 likes from impressed viewers.

TikTok of stylist creating Mr Price dresses outfits gets 100k views

A video by @sihle_stylist shows that she found a way to style the trendy bodycon dresses from Mr Price. Watch the video of the outfits she made:

TikTok audience in awe of woman's Mr Price dress choices

Netizens love to see people's purchases, and this one got lots of engagement. People flooded the comments to pick their favourite looks.

N'onkululeko@ raved:

"1st outfit love top where did you buy it."

zamokuhle2531 said:

"On point."

MrsG loved it:

Stunning."

hlengiwe asked:

"Kgopela plug yablack n white jersey."

sihle_stylist, the creator responded:

"The entire outfit is from @Mr Price fashion run my boo."

Ntumź¥ wrote:

"Second fit ate!"

Mr Price winter bargains include R100 shoes, lady styles amazing finds

Briefly News previously reported that a fashion influencer on TikTok paid a visit to Mr Price. The lady found some fantastic items and told her audience their prices.

The woman's helpful video received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens commented that they got some style inspiration from the clip.

The slip dress for R179 was a hit with the creator's viewers, and there are more dresses in the same style for R100 at Mr Price. To create a complete outfit for R300, the black dress can be paired with a white Turtle neck top for R89. The fit can be completed with a white pair of sneakers for R100 in the store's Priced to Go section.

