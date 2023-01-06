Getting her university degree before she turns 30 is all one babe is focusing on for the next couple of years

Twitter user, @SihleTumani, is not worried about what others think, graduating in her 20s is an achievement for her

People let her know that graduating is a major milestone, even if it is the only thing she did in her 20s

One young Mzansi babe has accepted that completing university will be the biggest and only achievement of her 20s.

While society has great expectations for people to have achieved a number of things by the time they turn 30, this lady isn’t letting it worry her.

Twitter user @SihleTumani shared that she is turning 28 this year and starting her third year of university. This means that she will complete it by the time she is 30 and that is all she is worried about.

Babes, this is a big deal, give yourself ALL the credit!

“I'm 28 this year and doing my 3rd year at Uni. I've accepted that my only achievement in my 20s will be my degree and you know what? I'm actually proud of myself.”

Mzansi people let the lady know that she is doing amazingly

Some people don’t ever get a university degree. So, people let the woman know that she is moving mountains despite what society has made her believe.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@chrystal_inno said:

“There are decades when nothing happens and then, there are days when decades happen.”

@LindelwaSD said:

“Finished my 1st qualification at 21. I'm 31 this year and I'm still unemployed. You do your best and life happens. Run your race. All the best with everything.”

@SinoxoloThubeni said:

“I am proud of you nam. You've done well.”

@TheOsayiObazee said:

“A win is a win!!! And this is a major win.”

@She_giwu said:

“I will be starting my second year. We’re winning honey!”

