The viral TikTok song Makeba by French singer Jain was inspired by the late great South African singer Miriam Makeba

The 2015 song recently became a hit on TikTok and has been downloaded millions of times by users on the App

Jain shot the eye-catching video for the song in South Africa and the music video earned a Grammy nomination in 2016

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Miriam Makeba maybe gone, but her legacy lives on. The legendary South African singer and activist's name is making headlines again, thanks to a song Makeba by popular French singer and songwriter Jain.

The viral TikTok song ‘Makeba’ by French Singer Jain is an ode to the late Miriam Makeba. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Viral TikTok song Makeba by Jain is an ode to Miriam Makeba

Miriam Makeba's influence went beyond South Africa's borders. The legendary singer who died in 2008 is charting social media trends after a song which was dedicated to her went viral on social media.

According to Daily O, French singer Jain's 2015 hit from her album Zanaka pays tribute to the late Pata Pata hitmaker. Jain crafted a rhythmic masterpiece that not only honors her legacy but also spreads a message of unity and empowerment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Miriam Makeba was an influential figure in the fight against apartheid and an advocate for human rights. Her soul-stirring voice and passionate performances earned her global recognition, and she became an icon of the struggle for freedom and equality. Jain, fascinated by Makeba's journey and impact, found herself drawn to her story and the strength she represented.

Although the song was a hit when it was released in 2015 and the music video which was shot in South Africa even earned a Grammy nomination, the track saw a spike in numbers a few weeks ago.

News24 reported that the song started making rounds on social media in mid May but started getting traction in June. Over 2.7 million Reels have been made from the song, making it one of the most popular at the moment.

Who is Jain and what does she do?

Jain, real name Jeanne Louise Galice is a renowned French singer and songwriter. The star has been in the music industry for many years and has released a number of hits.

Jain paid tribute to the legendary Miriam Makeba, affectionately known as Mama Africa with the song Makeba. The lyrics of Makeba paint a vivid picture of Mama Africa's life, her resilience, and her unwavering dedication to justice.

Mass Country officially releases AKA and Sjava’s Sponono and never-seen before Instagram video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the passing of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes is one Mzansi that is struggling to move past, and the dropping of the Sponono single just pressed the reset button to the Megacy's healing process.

Mass Country producer, Zadok, had previously revealed that the Jikelele hitmaker had plans to incorporate a Maskandi sound in the album and to feature Sjava in some of the songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News