One man on TikTok is under fire after talking about Trevor Noah's race and seemingly getting it completely wrong

In the video, Trevor Noah's lookalike says the now America-based comedian is an entirely different race

Online users were up in arms as they reacted to the man insisting on proving Trevor's race using pictures of the comedian's 'father'

Trevor Noah is beloved worldwide and started his career as a comedian in South Africa. As Mzansi's favourite export, online users did not appreciate what this man had to say about his race.

South Africans came to Trevor Noah's defence when a man made claims about his race. Netizens did not hesitate to take the TikTokker to the task.

Man's TikTok claiming Trevor Noah is white upsets South Africans

Trevor Noah's lookalike posted a video on TikTok and said the former The Daily Show host is "white" and uses pictures of Trevor next to his "dad" as proof. The man used pictures of Trevor next to , the initial host of The Daily Show.

South Africans react to man's claim about Trevor Noah's race

Peeps love seeing celebrity lookalikes, but many did not appreciate the TikTokker's clip. South African students flooded the man's video telling him that he looked more white than Trevor. Many people said that the man was mistaken.

BrokeBee Relationship coach commented:

"Okay but Trevor is Black or White depending on how he feels. Yoh Trevor wayenza indaba."

Aaliyahcommented:

"Umsangano wani manje lo ngempela. [This is real madness]"

sirrr.sam commented:

"Aybo waze wadakwa lona. [He is drunk this one.]"

Renessa commented:

"Half black, half white actually."

Mixo13M commented:

"No he is coloured dear, not white. That guy is Xhosa mfethu."

mshappy commented:

"Trevor is talented. However, you could have spared us from that comment you chose to focus on."

SpheMbambo commented:

"Trevor is coloured not white."

Qonyiwe Ngwenya commented:

"At first glimpse, thought it was Trevor Noah using a white filter and no Trevor is not white, mixed yes."

