Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime show has been trending for days, and people can't stop talking about it

One man reenacted the Barbadian singer's lit performance from the point of view of her backup dancers

His funny TikTok video went viral and got over 13.6 million views, and netizens said his performance was spot on

A content creator reenacted Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime show on TikTok. Image: @theonlycb3

Source: TikTok

Rihanna's recording-breaking Super Bowl Halftime show has given content creators plenty of source material. The performance on Sunday, February 12, was the most watched in Super Bowl history and her fans, Rihanna Navy, are celebrating.

Content creator pokes fun at Rihanna's backup dancers

One man, @theonlycb3, imagined what Rihanna's backup dancers were thinking during the epic performance and posted his reenactment video on TikTok.

The hilarious video was a smash with TikTokkers. They loved the guy's moves and his crazy made-up thoughts. Within a day, the clip went viral and gathered more than 13.6 million views.

Watch the TikTok sketch about the Super Bowl Halftime show

TikTok users comment on video about Rihanna's backup dancers

@laurelsea said:

"The only version I needed to see."

@rachelpz91 posted:

"I'm wondering why you weren't actually in that performance."

@babyface._taylor mentioned:

"Bro that was a cute show but you make stuff funnier."

@karinaafloress commented:

"For some reason, I feel like this is exactly what they were thinking."

@coributterfly asked:

"So I wasn't the only one who saw the thriller move?"

@kshezel added:

"The right behind you Rihanna' could also be my precious. Either way, this is perfect."

@emotionallydeadbiatch wrote:

"Top-notch performance my dude, what a show."

@tnicole222 commented:

"You lowkey killed that. You should’ve been out there with them."

