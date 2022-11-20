A gorgeous babe took to social media to celebrate having written her last exam for medical school

Twitter user @VuyiswaNda could not put into words how relieved, excited and happy she was

People helped her celebrate this huge milestone in the comments of her inspiring post

Finishing medical school must feel like something no one can put into words. One Mzansi babe just wrote her last exam to become a doctor and couldn’t contain her excitement.

Twitter user @VuyiswaNda is done with medical school and could not be more grateful and excited. Image: Twitter / @VuyiswaNda

Source: Twitter

Choosing to become a doctor takes a special kind of person. Not only is it years of studying and practicals, but you are also dedicating your life to that of others.

Twitter user @VuyiswaNda wrote her last exam for medical school and is confident that this now means she is a qualified doctor. Her post shows the excitement she felt, and she had every right.

Babes, this is huge!

“I AM OFFICIALLY DONE WITH MEDSCHOOLI just came out of my last exam. NOT ME BEING A DOCTOR

“Unbelievable FOOOKKK.”

Mzansi helps the medical school student celebrate her last exam

This is a big deal, so people helped the beauty celebrate her achievement in the comment section. She still has a long road ahead, but this deserves celebrating.

Take a look:

@NMzozoyane said:

“Congratulations Vuyi . You have been very smart since I knew you from high school I am so proud of you Rato laka ... ”

@TSJ_Letlapa said:

“Congratulations Ngaka ”

@AmaXhosa_N said:

“Not you being a doctor, chile! Congra ke sisi❤”

@Sipatience_M said:

“Congratulations beautiful ”

@KeswaNomkhosi said:

“Congratulations Vuyiswa , what a journey sis.”

Source: Briefly News