DJ Zinhle took to social media to share more photos from Kairo's birthday, which was celebrated on 8 July

The DJ shared more pictures of the venue this time, and she captioned them with thanks to the event planner who made the day memorable

Kairo not only celebrated her birthday on the day, but she also launched her own jewellery line, following in her mother's footsteps

Media personality DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to share more of her daughter Kairo's birthday pics with her fans.

DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to share more pictures from Kairo's birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

Kairo celebrated her seventh birthday on Friday, 8 July. DJ Zinhle wrote a sweet message to the seven-year-old last week and now she has shared more photos from the day, proving that they had a great time.

DJ Zinhle posted the following on Instagram:

"Happy 7th Birthday to my sweet baby @kairo.forbes.Today is gonna be such an emotional day, I am always a mess on Kairo’s birthday.. it’s tears of joy. God has blessed us so much. Kairo is a kind, thoughtful & loving girl. I am proud to be her mommy. I am so GRATEFUL!" said DJ Zinhle in an Instagram post on the day.

While the DJ shared pictures of the guests and Kairo looking adorable in colourful clothing and face paint before, she posted pictures of the decorations this time around. DJ Zinhle was thanking the event planner for making Kairo's day one to remember for a long time.

Kairo's birthday was also a historic occasion in her life. On the same day, DJ Zinhle announced that Kairo launched her own jewellery line.

