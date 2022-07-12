Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle have addressed the trolls who have been harassing them on social media in recent weeks

DJ Zinhle took to Twitter to call out people who have used her name to gain likes and retweets by spreading negativity about her and those close to her

Nadia Nakai, on the other hand, has decided to leave the app that she has labelled toxic for jeopardising her happiness and career by spreading false rumours

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhke have addressed trolls after a video of the two of them trended over the weekend and into this week.

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai have decided to address the social media trolls they have been facing in the past few weeks. Image: @nadianakai and Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The video, which was posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, showed AKA's baby mama and ex-girlfriend, DJ Zinhle, hugging Nadia Nakai, who is currently dating AKA, in a club.

In the video, the two stunning women appeared overjoyed to see each other, indicating that there was no hostile energy between them.

Khawula has shared the following on Twitter:

Taking to Khawula's tweet, trolls who thought the two ladies didn't get along, dragged DJ Zinhle for keeping in touch with baby daddy AKA and Nadia Nakai for being fake to Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle has then took to her Twitter timeline to address the video by saying:

"This video is not fun, people prefer hate & bitterness between women for their own entertainment… it’s not gonna be us.. our family is good.. sorry to disappoint."

DJ Zinhle further stated that people love dragging her because that's the only way they get reactions and likes from people on social media.

"If I tweeted about someone and got the most reaction I’ve ever gotten, I would also tweet about that person daily. Some of it, like that post about Nadia & I is sooooooo desperate, anything to tweet about me & my family. Disgusting!!!!"

Nadia Nakai on the other hand has decided to leave the Twitter app. According to ZAlebs, she announced the news on her Instagram where she claimed that the app was threatening her happiness.

"All you see on Twitter is people hating on each other, talking sh*t about each other! Bringing people down, and these blogs actually take things from Twitter and write stories about it,” said Nadia Nakai.

