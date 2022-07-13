Nomzamo Mbatha is celebrating her birthday, and she shared a cute throwback picture to mark the day

The star also shared that she was supposed to be in Turkey and Caicos, but she decided to prioritise shooting Shaka Ilembe

Fans and followers took to the Coming 2 America star's comments section to wish her well on her special day

Celebrated South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha is celebrating another trip around the sun. The star marked the day with an adorable social media post.

Nomzamo Mbatha shared a sweet throwback picture on her page to celebrate her birthday. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

The former Isibaya actress headed to her social media page to share a cute throwback picture of herself on her birthday. She also posted a current snap holding a cupcake with candles.

Nomzamo Mbatha told her Instagram followers that she was supposed to have flown out to celebrate her special day, but she had to prioritise shooting the highly anticipated Shaka Zulu-inspired series dubbed Shaka Ilembe. She wrote:

"How it started v how it’s going. supposed to be in Turks and Caicos but being Shaka Zulu’s mom is top line right now lol ."

Mbatha's friends and industry colleagues took to the post's comments section to celebrate the actress on her birthday.

@znombona said:

"Happy birthday angel face."

@boity wrote:

"Happy birthday gorgeous!!"

@tokemakinwa commented:

"Happy birthday to such a pure soul ❤️ love you Zamo."

@dladla_mshunqisi added:

"Happy birthday Dadewe2 uNkulunkulu akugcine and see many more years akwenze ungasweli lutho enjoy your day and stay blessed."

@elvischucks noted:

"@nomzamo_m Happy Birthday More wisdom and Grace!"

