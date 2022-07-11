AKA has taken to social media to share a sweet picture of himself with his mom and brother, which was taken when they went for a birthday lunch

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took his fam to 1947 on Vilakazi Street in Soweto for lunch in celebration of his mother Lynn Forbes' birthday

The rapper expressed how much he and his bro love Kairo Forbes' granny and many took to his timeline to wish her a fabulous birthday

AKA is a momma's boy. The rapper took to his timeline to share a sweet snap with his mother, Lynn Forbes, and his brother, Steffan.

AKA posted a sweet snap of himself with his mom Lynn and brother Steffan Forbes. Image: @akaworldwide, @lynnforbesza

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took Lynn and his bro to Soweto for his mom's birthday lunch. The family enjoyed township cuisine at 1947 on Vilakazi Street.

After the birthday celebration, AKA and his fam posed for pics outside the restaurant. The star took to Instagram and posted a sweet pic of himself with his mom and bro. He captioned his post:

"Mom’s Birthday Lunch … we love you, and wish you many more. @lynnforbesza Thank you for everything you’ve done for us."

Supa Mega's followers took to his comment section to help him wish Kairo Forbes' granny a happy birthday.

caleb_9880 said:

"Happy birthday to your mom bro, mother of a legend and a pioneer, much respect to her."

lerato_swartbooi commented:

"The first lady!"

ttthulies wrote:

"Happy birthday to glamorous glammy, may she be blessed."

nqobilesinah said:

"Happy birthday Glammy. SA loves you."

purple_lilly58 commented:

"Happy Birthday Lynn and I wish you many many more and enjoy your blessed day."

sharonshaztitus wrote:

"Birthday blessings Glammy."

nbwindisch added:

"Happy Birthday to beautiful Glammy."

