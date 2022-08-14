Ndavi Nokeri, who hails from Limpopo, was crowned Miss South Africa at the pageant's finale on Saturday

South Africans from all walks of life flooded social media to celebrate the beauty queen who defeated nine others to take the crown home

Celebrities such as Boity Thulo, President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Prof Thuli Madonsela also celebrated the stunner

Ndavi Nokeri had social media users from all walks of life gushing over her after winning the Miss South Africa crown.

Local celebs, including Boity Thulo, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Zozi Tunzi, have celebrated Ndavi Nokeri's win. Image: @ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old beauty queen who comes from Limpopo beat nine other contestants who made it to the top 10.

South Africans and celebrities headed to Twitter to celebrate the stunner's big win. Rapper Boity Thulo, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Prof Thuli Madonsela all celebrated the new Miss SA.

Zozi took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the Ndavi and congratulated her. Bakae hitmaker Boity Thuso also celebrated the beauty queen in a Twitter post. She wrote:

"Incredibly proud of our deserving winner, Ndavi Nokeri. And all the ladies that made it to the top 10. We had such a powerful, confident group of girls this year. Could have been anyones' crown for the taking, truly. #MissSA2022"

Professor Thuli Madonsela also took to her page to rave about the new Miss SA, wishing her all the best in her reign.

"Congratulations, Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri. May your reign bring light wherever there is darkness, and may your message continue to inspire hope that is rooted in shared humanity. #MissSA2022 #MissSA."

