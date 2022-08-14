The Miss SA awards ceremony saw some of the country's top celebrities stepping out dressed to kill

Celebs such as Thando Thabethe, Bonang Matheba, former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Thatho Mokoena and Makhadzi all understood the assignment

South African Twitter fashion police were on the lookout for the hits and misses from the stars, and it's safe to say the celebs came through

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African celebrities stepped out draped in designer dresses and fancy suits to attend the Miss South Africa 2022 event. The beautiful Ndavi Nokeri, who hails from Limpopo, beat other contestants and was crowned Miss SA 2022.

Local stars such as Thatho Mokoena, Bonang Matheba, Makhadzi & Zozibini Tunzi dressed to kill at the Miss SA 2022. Image: @bonang_n, @makhadzisa and @callherthatho

Source: Instagram

Our stars reminded Mzansi why they are regarded as fashion gods as they flocked to the glamourous event dressed to the nines.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the most talked bout looks from the glamorous event.

Bonang Matheba

The top media personality had to remind Mzansi why she is regarded as the original 'IT' girl. Queen B stepped out in a red gown that turned heads at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thatho Mokoena

Since leaving the house, the former BBM housemate has been making a mark on the entertainment scene. The reality TV star looked all kinds of gorgeous in an elegant blue dress. Thatho even charted Twitter trends, thanks to her incredible dress.

Makhadzi

Not only is the Mjolo hitmaker a talented singer and dancer, but she is a fashion icon too. Makhadzi, who just returned from an overseas tour, rocked a hot red mini dress that had the streets buzzing.

Zozibini Tunzi

Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi is a queen and more. The beauty queen looked like a real-life Barbie doll in a pink and black gown. She posted the pictures on her Instagram page alongside a caption that read:

"The mandate is to always be Grace Jones fearless! Especially last night to crown a woman who will fearlessly and boldly walk in her own unique path, carved by her own hands and vision. What a night!"

Thando Thabethe

The actress and presenter had Mzansi at a standstill with her elegant look. The stunner showed off the right amount of skin in a silver-grey gown.

Anele Mdoda serves soft life goals with lavish pics on a private jet, fans react: "Yass Queen"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Anele Mdoda is taking some time to spoil herself. The seasoned media personality had her fans and followers raving about the recent snaps she shared online.

The mother of one posted a number of pics as she enjoyed a ride in a private jet. What caught many's attention was that she was eating KFC and some champagne.

Anele Mdoda headed to her Twitter page to share the pictures with her fans. She posed holding a piece of chicken

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News