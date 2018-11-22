Boity Thulo and Chris Brown's relationship story with all the details

Boitumelo Thulo, popularly known as Boity, is a famous South African TV show host, actress, singer, and model. In 2019, she was named one of Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 for her remarkable contribution to the continent's entertainment industry. Boity's love life has often been the subject of debate, with the renowned TV personality being linked with numerous men in and out of South Africa. One of the most recent speculations is that Boity Thulo and Chris Brown were dating and even engaged.

Boity Thulo and Chris Brown. Photo: @boity, @chrisbrownofficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The speculations about Boity and Chris rose after a video purportedly showing their engagement surfaced online. So, were the two really in a relationship?

Are Boity Thulo and Chris Brown engaged?

No, they were not. Many people had indeed questioned the authenticity of the video showing the alleged engagement, terming it as a fake. In addition, there was never anything on Boity Thulo and Chris Brown's Instagram pages to point to a relationship, leave alone an engagement.

The Boity Thulo and Chris Brown relationship rumours were fueled by the former's post on Twitter, saying 'I love you @Chrisbrown.' This led some to believe that the renowned South African singer was expressing her love for her fiancé.

When asked about it, Boity strongly denied the allegations, stating that she was single.

Who has Chris Brown dated?

Chris brown performs at the main stage during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Here is a quick look at the women Chris Brown has been linked with over the years.

Diamond Brown: She is a well-known Instagram influencer and model, rumoured to be Brown's third baby mama. The two are said to have welcomed a child at the beginning of 2022.

She is a well-known Instagram influencer and model, rumoured to be Brown's third baby mama. The two are said to have welcomed a child at the beginning of 2022. Gina Huynh : Gina and Brown were first spotted together in London in October 2020. This was during Chris' first trip to the United Kingdom since his ban in 2009. The pair later went their separate ways shortly afterwards.

: Gina and Brown were first spotted together in London in October 2020. This was during Chris' first trip to the United Kingdom since his ban in 2009. The pair later went their separate ways shortly afterwards. Ammika Harris: Ammika and Brown were dating in 2015, breaking up a few months after. They rekindled their love in 2019, the same year they had their first child together. Today, the two are co-parenting their son, Aeko Catori.

Ammika and Brown were dating in 2015, breaking up a few months after. They rekindled their love in 2019, the same year they had their first child together. Today, the two are co-parenting their son, Aeko Catori. Vanessa Vargas: Vanessa is a hugely popular American model. She and Chris dated in 2017 and were occasionally seen on dates. However, their relationship hit a rock after Chris commented on Rihanna's social media post, wishing her a happy Mother's Day.

Vanessa is a hugely popular American model. She and Chris dated in 2017 and were occasionally seen on dates. However, their relationship hit a rock after Chris commented on Rihanna's social media post, wishing her a happy Mother's Day. Rihanna: She is arguably Chris' best-known girlfriend to date. The two began dating in 2007 until their highly publicized domestic violence scandal in 2009. After that, the two went their separate ways and then dated again in 2012, albeit for a short period.

She is arguably Chris' best-known girlfriend to date. The two began dating in 2007 until their highly publicized domestic violence scandal in 2009. After that, the two went their separate ways and then dated again in 2012, albeit for a short period. Karrueche Tran: Tran and Chris began dating in 2011 and had an on-and-off relationship for a few years. They broke up in 2012 when Chris reconnected with Rihanna and then dated again before their eventual breakup in 2015. Tran finally left him when she learnt he was expecting a child with Nia Guzman.

Tran and Chris began dating in 2011 and had an on-and-off relationship for a few years. They broke up in 2012 when Chris reconnected with Rihanna and then dated again before their eventual breakup in 2015. Tran finally left him when she learnt he was expecting a child with Nia Guzman. Nia Guzman: Chris and Nia dated and have a child together, born in May 2014.

Who has Boity Thulo dated?

Boity Thulo during the Premiere of Real Housewives Of Lagos at Summer Place on April 07, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Who is Boity's boyfriend? The renowned South African TV show host is currently dating Anton Jeftha. The two had denied being in a relationship for quite a while, despite being spotted together severally. At the beginning of 2022, Boity finally confirmed that she and Anton were dating. They were even pictured kissing in public.

Here are some of the other men Boity had been linked with in the past.

Cassper Nyovest: Cassper is a renowned South African rapper with numerous chart-topping songs. Boity and Cassper had an on-and-off relationship before finally going their separate ways. Boity was quoted saying that the two had a problem deciding how Cassper should prioritize his time.

Cassper is a renowned South African rapper with numerous chart-topping songs. Boity and Cassper had an on-and-off relationship before finally going their separate ways. Boity was quoted saying that the two had a problem deciding how Cassper should prioritize his time. Stanley Obiamalu: The Nigerian filmmaker was Boity's boyfriend back in 2018. The two are said to have dated for two years before finally calling it quits. Stanley is also an accomplished motion picture director and producer.

The Nigerian filmmaker was Boity's boyfriend back in 2018. The two are said to have dated for two years before finally calling it quits. Stanley is also an accomplished motion picture director and producer. Anele Papu: Anele and Boity are longtime friends. The two reportedly dated for a while after Boity's breakup with Cassper. Not much is known about how their relationship finally ended.

Anele and Boity are longtime friends. The two reportedly dated for a while after Boity's breakup with Cassper. Not much is known about how their relationship finally ended. Greg Borowsky: Greg is a popular South African music producer and songwriter. He and Boity dated in 2014, eventually breaking up when Greg relocated to the USA.

Greg is a popular South African music producer and songwriter. He and Boity dated in 2014, eventually breaking up when Greg relocated to the USA. Khaya Dlanga: Kaya is a former communication manager at Coca-Cola South Africa. He and Boity dated back in 2011, even though most of her fans disapproved of the relationship due to the duo's age difference.

The recent rumours of a Boity Thulo and Chris Brown relationship and engagement turned out to be untrue. Like other unfounded allegations on social media, the speculations arose from a video with questionable sources and authenticity.

Source: Briefly News