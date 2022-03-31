Who is Emily Black? Age, family, P.O.B, white dress, profiles, net worth

YouTube is one of the most accredited platforms in 2022. It is an excellent platform for influencer marketing and has given birth to social media influencers like Emily Black. So, who is she, and what is her YouTube channel? Get to know this and more details about her in this read.

Emily Black is one of the fastest growing YouTubers, best known for her considerable following on Instagram and OnlyFans. Photo: @itsemilyblack

Emily Black is one of the fastest-growing social media influencers in 2022. Her YouTube channel has gained traction over the last few years due to her entertaining and unique content in respective categories.

Profile summary

Date of birth: 19th April 2000

19th April 2000 Place of birth: England

England Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Emily Black’s age: 21 years (as of March 2022)

21 years (as of March 2022) Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Profession: YouTuber, Model, Social Media Influencer

YouTuber, Model, Social Media Influencer Weight: 110 lb (50 kg)

110 lb (50 kg) Height: 5’ 3” (1.61 m)

5’ 3” (1.61 m) Hair color: Brown

Brown Eye color: Hazel

Hazel OnlyFans: @emblack

@emblack YouTube: Emily Black

Emily Black Instagram: @itsemilyblack

Emily Black’s bio

Emily Black is British social media influencer who was born in England. Photo: @itsemilyblack

Most people have spent a lot of time on the internet during the Coronavirus lockdown. They have been binge-watching entertaining YouTubers like Emily Black during this period. But, who is she? Here is everything you should know about her.

How old is Emily Black?

Most of Emily Black’s profiles reveal she was born on 19th April 2000 in England and that she is 21 years old as of March 2022.

Where is Emily Black from in England?

The beauty has never revealed the precise location of her birth and residence in England.

How tall is Emily Black?

She stands tall at 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs approximately 110 lbs (50 kg).

Emily Black’s family

Emily Black has introduced her mother in one of her YouTube videos. However, she has never shared any information about her father or siblings. Photo: @itsemilyblack

Black introduced her mother in a now-deleted YouTube video entitled My MUM Reacts To My XX Content. Her mother revealed that she only knew of her daughter’s deals in the glamour industry and her YouTube career.

However, she revealed that she never knew of her OnlyFans account. At first, she was nervous when she saw Black’s semi-nude pictures, but in the end, she told her that as long as she was happy, she did not mind her career choices.

As for her dad, nothing is known about him because she has never introduced him. The same goes for her siblings.

Emily black’s YouTube career

Emily Black created her YouTube channel in 2020. She posts numerous vlogs, including bikini hauls, challenges, pranks, and assumption videos. Photo: @itsemilyblack

The beauty launched her YouTube channel on 14th May 2020. She often posts prank videos, Q&As, bikini hauls, viral game challenge videos, and reaction and assumption videos.

The first video on her channel was a Q &A entitled WHEN DID I LOSE MY VIRGINITY? Q&A (Extremely Personal). In the video, she reveals a lot about herself, including her likes and dislikes.

For example, she reveals she has severe arachnophobia, a condition where an individual has an intense fear of spiders and scorpions. It is pretty ironic because Black has a pet tarantula.

Her most-watched video on YouTube as of March 2022 is entitled EXTREME STR1P MINECRAFT CHALLENGE!! (this one went too far...). It has 2.5 million views. However, she also has other videos with 1 million-plus views.

Emily Black’s OnlyFans

Emily Black started her OnlyFans account long before creating a YouTube channel. Initially, she would post her modeling pics on this platform. Photo: @itsemilyblack

The beauty was initially on OnlyFans before making her move to YouTube. She would post her modeling pictures on this platform while still studying at the university.

Eventually, she dropped out to pursue a modeling career full-time. At the same time, she created an Instagram account. Emily Black’s Instagram handle is @ itsemilyblack.

Emily Black’s photography

Because of the similarity in the name, most people believe the beauty is also in photography. However, this is not the case.

Emily Black’s photography is the work of Emily Peters, who has chosen Emily Black as her business name. Peters is also from the U.K. but has studied movie frames and renaissance art.

Emily Black dropped out of university to pursue a modeling career full-time. Photo: @itsemilyblack

Again, she has been confused for the designer of Emily’s black and white dress of Emily in Paris. However, as seen above, the beauty is a model and not a designer.

Emily Black’s net worth is yet to be officially released. However, her fans believe she earns a decent amount from her YouTube and modelling careers.

Interesting facts about Emily Black

Below are some fascinating facts about this beauty, most of which she revealed in her Q&A YouTube video:

She maintains her sanity by avoiding and cutting out judgmental and impolite individuals in her life.

She loves superhero-related movies.

Her celebrity crushes are Jason Momoa and Kit Harington.

She is obsessed with the TV series Game of Thrones.

Emily Black has 40 plus pets, including snakes, stick insects, rabbits, cats, and dogs. Photo: @itsemilyblack

She once worked in an exotic pet shop with her friend, and she has 40 pets in her house, including rabbits, snakes, cats, dogs, and stick insects.

She dreams of traveling to Indonesia to explore its jungles and islands.

She is very interested in insects and even studied them at university.

She lost her virginity at 15.

She has tattoos, the most visible under her left boob and right hip.

She loves donuts and cheesecakes and once ate 12 donuts in 20 minutes.

She is a big Harry Potter fan.

Emily Black is one of the fastest-growing YouTubers and social media influencers in 2022. Her unique content has attracted a considerable fan base that is expected to grow over time.

