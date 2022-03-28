Who is David Mars? Age, spouse, height, businesses, profiles, net worth

Being married or affiliated with a celebrity makes it hard to evade the public eye. The situation is no different for David Mars. Who is David Mars? David is famous in the country as the husband of Patina Miller, who is a famous actress and singer. How did the two meet? What is David's net worth? What are some of his businesses? Get to know that and much more in this article!

How old is David Mars? The famous American investor's exact year of birth is not yet public. However, he is believed to have been born between 1973 and 1979. Thus, David Mars's age is between 43 and 49 years as of 2022. Besides being affiliated with a celebrity wife, he is also a flourishing businessman and entrepreneur. This article has more info about his early life, businesses, net worth, and more. Read more below!

David Mars's profile

Full Name : David Mars

: David Mars Born Date : 1973 - 1979

: 1973 - 1979 Age : 43 -49 years

: 43 -49 years Gender : Male

: Male Country : United States

: United States Nationality : American

: American Marital Status : Married

: Married Eye Colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Hair Colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown David Mars's height : 5 feet 8 inches

: 5 feet 8 inches Birthplace : Holmdel, New Jersey, United States

: Holmdel, New Jersey, United States Ethnicity : White Caucasian

: White Caucasian Religion : Christianity

: Christianity David Mars's weight: 75 Kg

75 Kg Educational qualifications : MBA

: MBA School : The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

: The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania College: Boston University

Boston University Profession : Venture Capitalist, Businessman, and Entrepreneur

: Venture Capitalist, Businessman, and Entrepreneur Wife : Patina Miller

: Patina Miller Daughter's Name: Emerson Harper

Emerson Harper Net worth: $11 million

David Mars's biography

Mars is a Co-Founder and Director at Windstream Energy Inc. Besides, he is the husband of Patina Miller, best known for her role as Commander Paylor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films. This article has everything you would love to know concerning the celebrity couple.

Early life

The American businessman was born in Holmdel, New Jersey, USA. However, there is no information about David Mars's family regarding his parents and siblings. He belongs to the Christian religion, and his nationality is American.

Education

He attended Holmdel High School for his primary education. After that, he enrolled at Boston University for his Bachelors of Science degree in the study of Clinical Exercise Physiology. He later attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for his MBA in Venture capital. After that, he started working on his career.

David Mars's spouse

Their love story with his beloved wife, Patina Miller, is fascinating. The couple first met online and started dating online. Finally, after dating long enough, they formalized their union on June 14, 2014. It was a royal wedding held at Long Island City, New York, United States, and it was mainly attended by their families and close friends.

Three years down their marriage, they received their daughter named Emerson Harper on August 9, 2017. The couple says the birth of their daughter is the greatest thing that ever happened to them.

By profession, his wife Patina Miller is an American actress and singer. Her date of birth is November 6, 1984, and her place of birth is Pageland, South Carolina, United States. Being an actress, she has worked in various movies and TV shows, including The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Mercy Street, and others.

Career

From August 2002 to July 2005, he worked at IDT Telecom as Director and business development strategist. While working there, he was tasked with product management, market expansion and strategic partnerships.

From March 2011 to December 2014, he joined Profitably Inc as Director and Intelligize Inc as Director, where he served diligently for 5 years. Following his outstanding achievements, he was promoted as Chairman and worked until October 2016.

Currently, he serves the position of a full-time partner at an LLC named White Owl Capital Partners. Apart from this, he is also the co-founder and director of Windstream Energy Inc.

Previously, he had worked as an Analyst at PricewaterhouseCoopers. In September 2009, he joined Global Potential as Director. Global Potential is a New York City-based non-profit organization that empowers youth and communities to energize each other through education, cultural exchange, and international service work.

Furthermore, he is the director of two more companies, Mass Appeal and Vesta Corporation. In November 2007, he co-founded Windstream Energy Inc, where he is a seasoned developer of commercial wind power.

David Mars's net worth

How much is David Mars's net worth? He is one of the wealthiest American venture capitalists. He has an estimated net worth above $11 million. In addition, he is known to be one of the highest-paid personalities in the world due to his unmatched knowledge in business management.

Above is every detail you would love to know about David Mars. He is an American venture capitalist, businessman, and entrepreneur by profession. He is famous and well known as the husband of Patina Miller. Briefly.co.za wishes the couple the very best in their marriage and life endeavours!

